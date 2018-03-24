Britney Spears Shows Off Her Incredible Gym Body In Tiny White Booty Shorts

Britney Spears is in amazing shape and the pop star gave fans an update with a stunning selfie. The 36-year-old, mother of two is in the best shape of her life as she tells fans that she found her “white booty shorts.”

The singer has posted several updates on social media documenting her newfound focus on fitness and health. The “Piece of Me” singer paired the white booty shorts with a pink sports bra, which revealed her impressive abs.

Britney Spears shared several positive messages with her 19 million fans on Instagram and seems unbothered by her ex-husband Kevin Federline asking for more child support.

TMZ reported that Keven Federline receives $20,000 a month in child support for their children Sean and Jayden. The publication claims that Britney Spears’ father wants to know what Kevin Federline is doing with the child support payments.

Kevin Federline has four other children with different women and Britney’s father suspects that he is using her payments to support his other children, according to TMZ.

Britney Spears manages to keep in shape while touring as her two-decade pop career continues to flourish. Forbes added Britney to its highest earning female musician list last year with $34 million.

The singer is going on tour this summer and was recently revealed to be the face of French luxury fashion house, Kenzo.

Britney often posts photos with her children and also posts inspirational quotes for her fans.

The 36-year-old has not commented on Kevin Federline’s request for more child support as her father, Jamie, is in negotiations with the former backup dancer.

Britney’s father is a co-conservator of his daughter’s estate and has requested Kevin Federline’s tax records to determine how the child support payments are being spent.

Britney is currently dating Sam Asghari, who is a fitness model. The couple reportedly met on the set of one of Britney’s videos and have been together for over a year.

The couple is rumored to be engaged, according to People magazine, and has shared several photos together on social media. The couple has also been photographed on dates and taking vacations together. In between her tour, the pop superstar finds time to go to the gym, spend time with her children, and cuddle with her boyfriend; she shows no signs of slowing down.