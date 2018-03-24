Meghan Markle And Prince Harry: Family Ties And Feuds, How Their Relationship Is Stronger Than The Drama

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting nearer to their big day, one that the whole world seems to be in high-anticipation of. The pair will be married on May 19 at Windsor Castle, and new details about the guest list indicate that the royal wedding will be one lavish event with a large number of attendees.

Despite the fairytale romance between Harry and Meghan, many claims and details brought forth by the Suits star’s acquaintances and estranged family members have caused rumors to swirl regarding the impact Markle’s past and relatives, may have on the royal family.

CTV reminds of the drama that has been circulating Meghan Markle during a time that she should be celebrating and not worrying about her family’s antics, stating, “From her sister’s upcoming tell-all book, to her brother’s troubles with the law, the Markle family drama has provided tabloids with plenty of fodder over the last few months. ”

Samantha Grant is the half-sister behind the tell-all book, and she claims that “There’s so much the public doesn’t know.” The estranged relative to Meghan has been quite outspoken over recent months, clearly attempting to tarnish the star’s reputation as she prepares for royal life.

Despite the rumors and threats posed by her sibling, Prince Harry has clearly not been phased. As the publication reminds, the prince spoke glowingly about how Markle has “fit right in” with his royal family, noting that his soon-to-be-wife is now experiencing life with a family that she never really had growing up. Prince Harry said, “She’s done an absolutely amazing job…it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

The comment, however, did not “sit well” with Markle’s family, mainly with Tom Markle, Meghan’s half-brother, who considered the prince as dismissive and his remarks as being “hurtful.”

Although royal enthusiasts were not very welcoming of the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the beginning, it is partially due to the royal’s loving words regarding the beauty that the masses have warmed to the relationship. Prince Harry has also spoken openly about how his own family relationships, and working alongside family regularly does come with its challenges. Elle reminds of Harry’s humorous words on the subject.

“Opening up about about the challenges of working alongside your family, the 33-year-old joked: ‘They come so thick and fast. Working as a family does have its challenges, of course it does. But we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives. We’ve got four different personalities and we’ve all got that same basic passion to want to make a difference.'”

It’s clear that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle is phased by the drama with her relatives and the two clearly are in love and supportive of one another, despite attempts by distant family and tabloids to drum up drama as their wedding day approaches.