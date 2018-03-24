The Maroon 5 manager abused Whip-Its' and also had cocaine metabolites in his system

Actor Jonah Hill lost his brother, Jordan Feldstein in December as a result of several medical ailments, but now that the full toxicology report has been revealed, there were several mitigating factors. Feldstein’s primary causes of death were pulmonary thromboembolism and deep leg vein thrombosis, but he had been abusing nitrous oxide at the time of his death, and the bedroom where he was found was strewn with empty canisters of nitrous oxide or Whip-Its.

Jordan Feldstein, The Brother Of Actor Jonah Hill Died Suddenly In December

Jordan Feldstein, 40, a divorced father of two, founded Los Angeles management company Career Artist Management (CAM) and managed well-known acts like Maroon 5 and Adam Levine as a judge on The Voice. Feldstein died in December after calling 911 and complaining of chest pains. The Los Angeles County Coroner shared the cause of death for Jordan Feldstein earlier in the month before the full toxicology was available.

“Feldstein was suffering from more than one ailment, but the primary causes of death were pulmonary thromboembolism and deep leg vein thrombosis.”

The coroner added that Feldstein also had acute bronchopneumonia and was obese. Feldstein reportedly had had prior cardiac issues but was not under the care of a Cardiologist at the time of his death. Jordan Feldstein is survived by his two children, his brother, actor Jonah Hill, and sister, actress Beanie Feldstein and their two parents.

The Dail Mail quoted TMZ, saying that when first responders attempted to save the life of Jordan Feldstein, he was found in bed surrounded by “multiple canisters of nitrous oxide strewn about his bedroom.” A source at the scene told EMTs that the brother of Jonah Hill had “been abusing nitrous for about a month” according to the coroner’s report. It is likely that acute bronchopneumonia was caused or at least irritated by the use of the nitrous oxide (Whip-Its).

The Coroner Said That Jordan Feldstein Had Been Abusing Nitrous Oxide Or ‘Whip-Its’

Though Feldstein was actively using nitrous oxide, known as Whip-Its, “hippy crack” and laughing gas, he had no alcohol in his system. Feldstein had “trace amounts of cocaine metabolite” in his urine.

Nitrous oxide is legitimately used by dentists for minor surgical procedures as a relaxant. Nitrous oxide is inexpensive and easy to obtain, and the Global Drug Survey ranked nitrous oxide as the seventh most popular drug in the world in 2016.

The Los Angeles County Coroner said that even though the use of drugs added to the cardiac event of Jordan Feldstein, his death was primarily caused by blood clots from his legs that traveled to his lungs.

Jordan Feldstein Was Married Twice, Once To Francesca Eastwood

AOL said that Jordan Feldstein was very briefly married to Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of actor and director Clint Eastwood. Feldstein and Eastwood got married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel, and she filed for an annulment a week later.