Andrew Turley: Texas Dad Gets 60 Years For Trying To Sell His 4-Year-Old Daughter For Sex

Turley published a post on Facebook that said 'Come Play With Daddie's Little Girl.'

Andrew Turley, a Houston man who tried to sell his four-year-old daughter for sex on the internet, has been sentenced to 60 years in prison, The Houston Chronicle is reporting.

Turley, 30, was given two 30-year sentences for each of two charges: one of trafficking of a child, and a charge of compelling prostitution of someone under the age of 18. He will serve those two sentences concurrently, which means he will be eligible for parole in 45 years when he’s 75 years old.

Back in 2015, as KTRK-TV (Houston) reported at the time, Turley posted an ad on Craigslist that read, “Play with Daddy’s little girl” (different sources report different spelling and capitalization of the text of Turley’s ad). When the ad was brought to the attention of Houston police, undercover officers took action.

Pretending to be a potential “buyer,” undercover officers began exchanging emails with Turley. Evidence presented during the trial would show that, in the emails, Turley offered the girl, whom he told the officer was “younger than 10,” for sex in exchange for $1,000. Turley promised to “give sleep meds” to the girl before the encounter.

According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s Office, Turley told the “buyer” that the girl was “probably too young for intercourse, but ‘everything else’ would be OK.”

POJ THEVEENUGUL / Shutterstock

Officers then arranged a meeting time and place, and went to Turley’s apartment, having agreed to “pay” $1,000. There they found the little girl, drugged and under a blanket. Turley then lifted the blanket to reveal that the girl was nude. It was then that he was arrested.

When the charges against Turley were first read in a Houston courtroom two years ago, so shocking were the details of the case that the audience audibly gasped, according to KTRK. Other details of the crime were also revealed during Turley’s initial court appearance – details so shocking that KTRK refused to print them. The TV station would only say that the girl was treated for the drugs she was given, put into the custody of family members, and is “safe.” The girl’s mother was not aware of Turley’s actions, according to the station.

Assistant DA Stewanna Miskell is glad to see Turley behind bars.