Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $458 Million, No Grand Winner In Latest Drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot in next Tuesday’s game has climbed to at least $458 million after there were no jackpot winners on Friday night’s drawing.

A single-game winner in Tuesday’s game will have the option of walking away with a $274 million cash prize. The drawing will be the fourth largest in the history of the game, according to WSBTV.com.

The winning numbers in Friday’s game were 408-23-53-59, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3X.

According to MLive.com, Match 5 games tickets, worth $1 million each, were sold in California and Texas in the March 23 drawing.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., with the odds of winning the jackpot at 1 in 302 million. The game is played in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 each.

The massive Mega Millions jackpot comes on the heels of a player in Pennsylvania bagging the $456.7 million Powerball prize earlier this month.

The winning numbers in that game, which represented the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history, were 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7, Power Play 2X. The winner in that game had the option of being paid out in annual installments over nearly 30 years or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $273.9 million.

Lottery game officials also noted that three other tickets matching all five white balls and good for $1 million prizes were sold in California, Missouri, and Texas.

According to Powerball.com, the ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn because it included the Power Play option.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The odds of winning the March 17 jackpot were 1 in 292 million and came after 19 straight drawings of no grand prize game-winner.

According to Reuters, the last Powerball jackpot winner emerged in January, when a woman from New Hampshire won a jackpot of nearly $559 million. The winner went by the name of “Good Karma Family 2018” and ultimately went to court to maintain their anonymity after opting for the lump sum payment of $352 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest single-game in Powerball history was $1.6 billion in 2016. In that January drawing, winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee.

Powerball game drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night commencing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The jackpot in the March 24 game will be worth an estimated $54 million ($32.4 million cash value).