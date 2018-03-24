WWE Rumors: Hulk Hogan Could Return Soon As Reports Of Discussions With WWE Confirmed, Per ‘PW Insider’

WWE and Hulk Hogan have been in talks for the past few weeks and there are possibilities that Hogan could return soon.

After the recent return of Daniel Bryan, it appears that another significant return could happen anytime soon. Hulk Hogan who had last appeared for WWE in July 2015, is believed to be in talks with WWE for his return to the company. Hulk Hogan was one of the most notable wrestlers before his exit from the company. Rumors of Hulk Hogan’s return have been floating around for a long time.

It appears that those rumors could soon turn out to be true as Hulk Hogan and the WWE have been in discussions for past few weeks, as reported by PW Insider. WWE, in a statement, confirmed the talks were underway, but also clarified that Hogan was not under any contract with WWE as of now. At this point, there is no clarity on Hogan’s exact role when he returns to WWE.

The ideal role for him would be a SmackDown Live authority considering the fact that Shane has taken leave of absence and Daniel Bryan has made his in-ring return. Given that Hulk Hogan is 64-years-old, a non-active wrestling role could be ideal for him. It is also rumored that he could enter the 50 Men Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia. Braun Strowman is also in need of a partner in the Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 34, which could also be an opportunity for Hulk Hogan to return.

Dimitrios Kambouris / GettyImages

Hulk Hogan was fired by WWE after Gawker posted a 2006 tape of Hogan making racist and inflammatory comments. The tape was recorded by Hogan’s former friend Bubba the Love Sponge. Hulk Hogan went on to sue the site for trying to ruin his wrestling career. Hogan would then win the case and $115 million, which later came down to $31 million. While Hogan won the case, the controversy resulted in his relationship with WWE turning sour.

Hogan later said in an interview to The New York Post that he was not a racist person. However, he was infuriated with the manner in which his daughter was being treated by her then boyfriend who was African-American. It appears WWE may have fired him back then to protect the company and could now be planning to bring him back to benefit the company.

Paul Kane / GettyImages

Meanwhile, it was reported that Hulk Hogan is scheduled to appear at the premiere of the Andre The Giant documentary. While that does not mean that Hogan is back with WWE, it could be a first step for the return of Hulk Hogan to the WWE.