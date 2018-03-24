Nicole Kidman: The Reasons The Star Doesn’t Mention Children With Cruise, And The Status Of Their Relationship

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban seem to have a fairytale marriage that has also resulted in two adorable children, Sunday, 9, and Faith, 7. The pair often gushes about one another in the media and share openly about parenting their adorable girls, so much so, that the masses almost forget that Kidman has two other grown children with former star-husband, Tom Cruise.

The stunner drew backlash during the 2017 Emmy Awards, as The Cheatsheet reminds readers when Kidman thanked her current husband and young daughters but failed to recognize her older children, Connor and Isabelle. It’s known that Nicole and Tom parted ways due to the action star’s involvement in Scientology, which also is said to have plagued his marriage to actress Katie Holmes.

But while Katie and Tom’s daughter, Suri, was very young and not at an age to decide whether she would like to remain a part of the faith or not, Connor and Isabella were at an age that they were able to decide, and the two chose their father and his faith, reportedly.

Vogue reminded readers of Kidman’s words regarding her situation with Connor and Isabella, when she stated, “They live with Tom, which was their choice. I’d love them to live with us, but what can you do?”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole spoke about her children’s faith and the respect she has for their choice to follow in Cruise’s footsteps, stating, “I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology. I have two children who are Scientologists—Connor and Isabella—and I utterly respect their beliefs.”

Despite having a deep love for her two older children, it likely stung Kidman when Isabella spoke negatively about her mother to Leah Remini, who then wrote a book outlining her own experience in the faith and quoted Isabella.

“Remini asked Isabella if she’d seen her mother and she responded, ‘Not if I have a choice. Our mom is a f*****g SP,’ SP in Scientologist speak means Suppressive Person or an enemy of the church.”

To add more salt to the wound, Nicole Kidman was not even invited to her daughter’s wedding, which was paid for in full by Cruise. Nicole is rumored to have not even known that Isabella was getting married until the day had passed, to which the Lion star said she was “very happy” about the news.

Additionally, Kidman’s older children were MIA at the funeral of her father- a time in Nicole’s life that was devastating to the Academy Award winner.

It has likely been a difficult pill to swallow for Nicole- watching her children choose their father over her and then pretty well being cut out of their life seemingly due to Scientology. However, when Kidman does speak about her older children, which is rare, she is always loving and positive, despite the hurt she must be feeling. As sad as it may seem, as Cheatsheet noted, the star and her children with Cruise have moved forward with their lives and moved on from the family they once knew.