Trump Golfs, Avoids Gun Control Protests Near Mar-A-Lago After He, Melania, And Barron Land In Florida [Video]

President Trump's motorcade took a longer and different 'scenic' route back to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday after POTUS spent the day at a golf course during 'March for Our Lives' gun protests, as reported by the 'Los Angeles Times.'

President Donald Trump’s motorcade did not encounter any gun control protests on the way from spending the day at his golf club en route to Mar-a-Lago. According to Chris Megerian‏ of the Los Angeles Times, President Trump spent Saturday, March 24, at his Trump International Golf Club in Florida. “Trump took a different, longer route back to Mar-a-Lago after spending the day at his golf club. So he didn’t pass any gun control protests in the area,” wrote Megerian on Twitter on Saturday, as part of Trump’s pool of reporters for the day.

The White House applauded the “March for Our Lives” demonstrators, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to Kyle Griffin of MSNBC, when Trump arrived at Trump International Golf Club on Saturday, it represented Trump’s day No. 102 at a Trump golf club as president. The above photo from the Associated Press is described as showing President Trump’s motorcade in West Palm Beach, en route from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on the way to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

The pool report from Megerian titled “Subject: Out of town pool 1 — March 24” notes that the journalists arrived at Mar-a-Lago at 8:13 a.m. and left by 8:48 a.m., following Trump’s motorcade, even though they “did not spot POTUS getting into the motorcade.”

President Trump took the scenic route today in Florida, ensuring he didn't see any gun protests near Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/hn5slSpTNr — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 24, 2018

Melania, Barron and President Trump landed in Florida on Friday. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

In Megerian’s updated pool report, titled “Subject: Out of town pool 4 — March 24,” the pool of journalists waited at a library until 1:07 p.m. and waited outside Trump International Golf Club until the motorcade left at 1:54 p.m. – nearly five hours after they arrived. Once again, POTUS was not spotted.

According to pool reporters, @POTUS has arrived at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, #Florida. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) March 24, 2018

The follow-up report titled “Subject: Out of town pool 5 — March 24” from Megerian noted that Trump supporters were nearby the Trump golf property, holding signs that read “Trump strong” and “Hire us, we don’t leak.” In that same update, Megerian made special note of the new route that the president’s motorcade took on the drive back to Mar-a-Lago.

“The motorcade traveled a different, longer route back to Mar-a-Lago, passing the Palm Beach Convention Center and crossing the Royal Park Bridge. (We took the Southern Blvd bridge in the morning.) After crossing the bridge, we drove on Ocean Blvd that runs along the beach and some palatial estates. We arrived at Mar-a-Lago at 2:17. We did not see POTUS. I’ve asked the White House why we took a different route, and will update on an answer. There have been reports of gun control protests in the area, but we did not spot them on our drive.”

In Megerian’s report from Friday, titled “Subject: Out of town pool #1 — March 23” the journalist made note of Trump walking by himself from Marine One to Air Force One.

“We did not see FLOTUS, who is also on this trip. White House says she was already on board when POTUS arrived.”

Video of President Trump arriving in Florida with Melania and Barron can be seen in the following Fox News video.

The below video with the Instagram geo-tag Trump International Golf Club Palm Beach was uploaded in the early morning hours of Saturday but comes with a description “good evening Mister President,” which means it may have been recorded Friday evening.

Pres. Trump boards Air Force One to leave for Mar-a-Lago, hours after signing $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill to avert a government shutdown. https://t.co/Vn3U2LuyDA pic.twitter.com/xdl4NEbPse — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2018

Trump took a different, longer route back to Mar-a-Lago after spending the day at his golf club. So he didn’t pass any gun control protests in the area. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) March 24, 2018

According to the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary, the schedule for Saturday and Sunday notes that POTUS will leave Mar-a-Lago at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday en route to Palm Beach International Airport and arrive at the White House by 6:20 p.m.