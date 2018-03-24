Prince William And Kate Middleton Set Up Third Baby’s Own Page On Royal Family’s Website

The little princess or prince isn't due until April, but it already has a page on the royals' official website, 'Us Weekly' reported.

With only a few weeks left before the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third baby, preparations are in full swing to welcome the latest addition to the royal family.

And as anticipation builds up, Prince William and Kate Middleton did what many modern parents would do — launch their baby’s internet presence ahead of his or her birth, Us Weekly reported.

Over the weekend, a new page has been added to the royal family’s official website. Titled “The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge’s Third Baby,” the page is solely dedicated to the couple’s upcoming bundle of joy.

According to the website, official updates will be posted on the baby’s new page as well as on the Kensington Royals’ Twitter account. And while it provides limited information as of this moment, it is expected to be filled with adorable photos and possibly videos of the new royal baby once it arrives next month.

It is also expected to document Kate Middleton’s journey to motherhood and significant events such as going into labor and when the baby comes out.

The outlet also noted that there are dedicated pages for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s two older children, 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge set up a page for their third baby on the royal family’s website. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Previously, it was rumored that the Duchess of Cambridge, who is due in April, was considering a home birth. However, it was recently reported that she will be giving birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital in London.

If reports are true, it will be the third time she will give birth in the hospital as both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were delivered there.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expecting their third sibling this April. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Aside from that, there has been a great deal of speculation about the third royal baby’s gender, Hello! magazine reported.

Initially, it was thought that Kate Middleton is expecting another baby girl. However, after donning blue outfits during official engagements, eagle-eyed fans were convinced that she is having a boy.

So far, the royal couple has yet to confirm whether they are having a boy or a girl.

Regardless of the gender, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby will be fifth in line to the throne.