Colton Haynes’ Mom Dies Of Liver Complications, Heartbroken Actor Says He Is In ‘State Of Shock’

Colton's mom battled advanced cirrhosis of the liver and also kidney failure.

On Friday, March 23, Colton Haynes shared the heartbreaking news of his mother’s passing. According to People, Colton’s mom, Dana Haynes, died one month after the actor revealed her desperate battle with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure.

Colton Haynes took to Instagram on Friday night to announce the tragic news to his fans. Calling his mom his best friend and love of his life, the 29-year-old actor also admitted that he is currently in a “state of shock.”

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma,” the actor wrote.

“Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.”

Back in February, Colton posted a photo of his beloved mom lying on the hospital bed. The Arrow star revealed that his mother had been diagnosed with advanced cirrhosis of the liver and kidney failure and urgently need a liver transplant. Without a new liver, her condition was said to be terminal. Unfortunately, Dana’s doctors told them that she couldn’t afford to wait for a new liver and should instead focus on improving her quality of life.

“The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother’s quality of life rather than quantity of life. It’s heartbreaking,” Colton wrote at the time.

Colton and his siblings had previously set up a GoFundMe page to help fund their mother’s hospice care expenses. The Haynes family reached their target amount, and Colton shared that they’ve decided to donate whatever extra money they’ve collected to the American Liver Foundation to raise awareness on the disease.

Many fans and friends have reached out to Colton Haynes during this sad time. According to Hollywood Life, several celebrities have extended their support to the Teen Wolf actor by expressing their condolences through Colton’s IG post, including Paul W. Downs, Amelia Gray Hamlin, and Michael Turchin. Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale also reportedly responded to comfort her friend and wrote, “Colton… She was beautiful. I’m so very sorry friend.”

Colton often shared photos of his mother on Instagram and praised her for being supportive of his endeavors. In October last year, Colton married his partner, Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham in front of their friends and family. Their star-studded wedding was attended by lots of Hollywood stars and was even officiated by Kris Jenner. According to People, Colton walked down the aisle with his mother.