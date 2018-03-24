Brad Pitt’s Mom Is Reportedly Happy That He Is Talking Again With Jennifer Aniston, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

An unknown source told 'Hollywood Life' that the actor's mom didn't like the way things ended between him and Aniston.

It has been over a year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie decided to lead separate lives. However, rumors and controversies don’t seem to stop when it comes to this famous Hollywood couple. The actor was first married to Jennifer Aniston but filed for divorce after five years together. From there, people thought that he cheated on Jen with Angie when they admitted that they fell in love on the set of the 2005 film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Both parties, though, denied these rumors.

After the Friends alum and husband Justin Theroux announced that they were separating, fans were sent into a frenzy of the idea that she might reunite with the Fight Club actor. Different media outlets’ sources claimed that the former couple is talking again, and the actor’s mom, Jane Pitt, is happy about it, according to an unknown source speaking to Hollywood Life.

According to Hollywood Life’s unnamed source, Brad Pitt’s mother is reportedly happy that he is getting in touch with Jennifer Aniston again. It is said that she hated how the former couple ended things between them, but she is now relieved that they have mended their broken relationship. The insider went on to claim that the actor’s mom always had a “soft spot” for Jen and even after the couple divorced, they still communicated for years.

“And it’s no secret his mom would be over the moon if they got back together. She thinks the world of Jen and still thinks of her as part of the family.”

As previously reported by Life & Style Weekly, Aniston and Theroux’s marriage hit a snag because of Brad Pitt, according to the media outlet’s unidentified source. The insider claimed that Jen started communicating with her ex-husband of five years when the latter broke up with Jolie.

On the other hand, fact-checking outlet Gossip Cop reported that there is no truth to Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s rumored reunion. Recent reports suggested that actor George Clooney played the matchmaker between the former couple, but the news outlet debunked these reports and labeled it as “old and fake news.” Instead, the outlet noted that the exes haven’t seen each other for a long time and a reunion is “very unlikely.”

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got married in July 2000. Their divorce was finalized in October 2005.