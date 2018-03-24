‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 11 Spoilers: Sheldon Has An Epiphany Before His Wedding To Amy In Season Finale

Amy, Sheldon to walk down the aisle in 'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 finale.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 opened with Amy (Mayim Bialik) saying “yes” to Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) proposal, and it is set to end with the couple’s wedding. Throughout the current season, the couple has been shown preparing for their wedding, and with their big day fast approaching, it is apparent that one of the upcoming episodes of The Big Bang Theory Season 11 will be devoted to bachelor and bachelorette parties. And these parties are unlikely to be conventional or happen as planned.

Amy and Sheldon’s bachelor and bachelorette parties will be “wildly different,” Entertainment Weekly(EW) reports. It quotes Kunal Nayyar (Raj) as saying that Sheldon gets an “epiphany” during his bachelor road trip, which he and the guys undertake to meet a scientist in the woods.

Sheldon and the guys go on a road trip to meet a scientist in the woods, and Sheldon comes to an epiphany.

Kaley Cuoco (Penny), on the other hand, tells EW that the girls’ bachelorette party ends on a cute note. The party, however, does not go as they had planned.

There’s a really cute storyline where we do a little bachelorette thing and the ending is really cute. It doesn’t go the way that we thought it would.

Amy and Sheldon’s bachelor and bachelorette parties will feature in Episode 20 of The Big Bang Theory Season 11. The synopsis released for Episode 20, titled “The Reclusive Potential,” reveals that a brilliant but reclusive scientist, played by guest-star Peter MacNicol, invites Sheldon to his cabin, which is in the woods. He does not go alone as Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Howard (Simon Helberg) and Raj join him on the trip. For the bachelorette party, Penny and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) will have to rework on their original party plan as Amy finds it tame, according to the synopsis. Amy and Sheldon’s bachelor and bachelorette party night episode airs on Thursday, April 12.

In Episode 17, titled “The Athenaeum Allocation,” Amy and Sheldon finally decided on a wedding date. They are getting married on May 12. Along with the familiar faces, Sheldon’s brother will be part of the wedding as well. Earlier this week at PaleyFest, the show’s executive producers revealed that Jerry O’Connell had been cast to play Sheldon’s older brother, George. Laurie Metcalf will be reprising her role of Sheldon’s mother, Mary Cooper, in the finale. The Big Bang Theory creator Chuck Lorre said that Mary would be the one to walk Sheldon down the aisle, according to EW.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 returns to CBS after a mini-break on Thursday, March 29. Episode 18, titled “The Gates Excitation,” sees Bill Gates making a guest appearance. It is not the guys but Penny who gets an opportunity to interact and work with Mr. Gates.

The season finale of The Big Bang Theory Season 11 airs on Thursday, May 10.