‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers: Cast Credits May Reveal Another Marvel Superhero Who Appears In Movie

It's possible Marvel has another superhero or two ready to show up in the showdown with Thanos.

The buzz over Avengers: Infinity War spoilers ahead of next month’s epic Marvel film continues and now it appears a previously unannounced superhero could appear. The upcoming blockbuster movie already has all of the Avengers that everyone has grown to love from the various Marvel movies. These include the originals such as Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man, Mark Ruffalo’s Incredible Hulk, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, and Chris Evans’ Captain America. There’s also the Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Black Widow, Ant-Man, and Spider-Man who have all been shown off in the Avengers: Infinity War movie trailers.

However, a recent report presented by CinemaBlend says that the Metacritic website has included actor Curt Clendenin in their Avengers: Infinity War cast credits. While Clendenin isn’t a household name, the superhero he’s listed as on the credits is the Silver Surfer, a well-known star of Marvel comic books. If true, it would add yet another superhero into the new Marvel flick which features plenty of star power as it is. The addition of this particular superhero also coincides with stories from the Marvel comic books, where Silver Surfer was a key figure in “Infinity Gauntlet” plots involving the villain Thanos.

Marvel Studios' @Avengers: #InfinityWar screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely share how they brought the Mad Titan's story to life: https://t.co/LtRHlNhVzP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) March 22, 2018

The Silver Surfer has previously appeared in a superhero movie, although it came in one of Fox’s Fantastic Four flops. The 2007 film, titled Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, featured the character portrayed by actor Doug Jones. The movie centered around the comic book superhero group the Fantastic Four as they did battle with the Silver Surfer as well as Galactus. The character involves a great deal of CGI, and most likely Marvel could help to do the Surfer justice on the big screen.

These potential Avengers: Infinity War movie spoilers should be taken with a grain of salt, though, as CinemaBlend cautions fans against falling for the hype. It’s being said that Silver Surfer could pop up briefly to tease the next Avengers movie, but that it has a very slim chance of happening due to the fact that Disney’s acquisition of Fox is still in process.

There’s a possibility that maybe Disney and Fox worked out some sort of deal to allow the use of the character similar to the Spider-Man deal, but there were no official announcements or rumors of this. If Silver Surfer is not in this film, he could always appear sometime during Phase 4 of the Marvel movie schedule.

Marvel’s new Avengers: Infinity War movie will be the first part of two films in the Thanos storyline. It opens Friday, April 27, 2018, at theaters across the country.