Aubrey O’Day Describes Donald Trump Jr. & Vanessa’s Marriage A ‘Ticking Time Bomb,’ ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Unknown sources claim that Aubrey O'Day was not surprised about the couple's divorce.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. made headlines on March 15 when they officially announced that they are leading separate lives. People were surprised, given the fact that the couple has five children together, but as what others believe, that’s not how most marriages work. Just like his dad, the first son is now plagued with controversies for allegedly cheating on his wife with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day.

Page Six first reported the O’Day affair rumor after breaking the news that the Trump couple was breaking up. Now, it seems that the singer-songwriter is not surprised that the couple has separated, and even described their marriage as a “ticking time bomb,” according to an unnamed source who recently spoke to Hollywood Life.

The unknown source close to Aubrey O’Day reportedly told Hollywood Life that the singer was only surprised that Donald Trump, Jr. and his wife lasted that long. The insider added that Vanessa already knew what type of man the president’s eldest son is when he was trying to pursue the singer-songwriter.

According to the source, Aubrey O’Day already felt that Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa’s marriage “became a time bomb” when the latter found out about her years ago. However, TMZ’s unknown sources recently said that the singer already feels “lost” and “devastated” after people called her a homewrecker, and she has no plans to come out to tell her story either.

“Aubrey O’Day doesn’t have very much to say surrounding Don Jr. and Vanessa’s divorce. She’s honestly surprised they lasted this long because Aubrey knew what type of man Don Jr. was years ago when he was courting her and telling her all these things about his marriage with his wife.”

Aubrey O’Day strongly believes that Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa’s divorce has nothing to do with their alleged affair, according to TMZ’s insiders. It is said that the first son told the singer that his marriage had hit a snag and he had intentions to leave his wife, something that she believed. The insiders also said that their affair did not start until the singer-songwriter finished filming the reality show, The Celebrity Apprentice, which was originally hosted by Donald Trump. When the president reportedly found out about his son’s shenanigans, he allegedly told him to put an end to it to “focus on his marriage to make it work.”

Another unnamed source who reportedly worked with the Celebrity Apprentice also spoke with People and said that Vanessa learned about the affair when Aubrey O’Day sent “sexy texts” to Donald Trump, Jr. while he was in the shower. The insider went on to claim that the phone was on the bedside table, and his wife saw those text messages.

“To Don Jr. [the affair] was very exciting. Aubrey was very, very into Don. He liked her but she was definitely more keen on him.”

Donald Trump, Jr. and Vanessa Kay Haydon Trump share five kids together: Kai Madison, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.