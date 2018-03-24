‘Sword Gai’ Season 2 On Netflix: Part 2 Of Anime ‘Sword Gai: The Animation’ Teased For Manga-Based Series

When will 'Sword Gai: The Animation' Season 2 be released on Netflix?

Netflix’s Sword Gai Season 2 is already in hot demand now that the first 12 episodes have been dropped online by the streaming giant. The anime Sword Gai: The Animation was one of 30 new Netflix Original anime series that Netflix has planned for the future. The good news is that the first season is clearly implying that Episode 12’s ending is only Part 1 in the Netflix menu, so when will Sword Gai Part 2 come out? It turns out the announcement of the continuation of the story may happen very soon at AnimeJapan 2018.

The story is based on the Sword Gai manga by author Toshiki Inoue and illustrator Wosamu Kine. The manga’s run in Monthly Hero’s Magazine ended in 2015 with Sword Gai Volume 6, but a sequel manga series called Sword Gai Evolve continued the story in 2016 and it’s currently up to Volume 4 as of March 5, 2018. Unfortunately, no company has licensed the English translation of the manga and there are no fan translation projects available at this time.

The anime adaptation was originally being developed by Flash anime studio DLE and entertainment company Fields for release in 2016, but that version of the anime was delayed indefinitely until Netflix picked up the series. A collaboration between Production IG, LandQ Studios, and DLE ended up creating Sword Gai: The Animation.

The biggest problem with how the release was handled. Part 1 finished with a cliffhanger ending that provides no resolution to the main conflict and leaves the main character Gai in quite the bind. Sword Gai Season 2 is almost a necessity or Netflix risks upsetting anime fans further since they already dislike how the streaming giant will delay the international release of popular anime like Violet Evergarden (which has already announced that a new project is in progress ahead of the U.S. release).

Some anime fans on Reddit have already declared the anime Sword Gai: The Animation the “worst of [the] OG batch from Netflix so far” based on the ending of Part 1. Fans compared the Sword Gai anime to Netflix’s A.I.C.O. Incarnation anime, which contained a completely self-contained story that probably won’t receive a second season by studio Bones.

Sword Gai: The Animation Season 2 Release Date To Be Announced Soon?

As of this article’s publishing, animation companies LandQ, Production IG, and DLE have not announced anything official about the Sword Gai Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Sword Gai: The Animation Season 2 premiere date may occur.

The good news is that the anime studios want to do sequels to their Netflix Original series. For example, Production IG’s CEO and director have already started talking about B: The Beginning Season 2.

Better yet, Anime News Network is reporting that the “ Netflix Anime Matsuri! Space Stage” event at the AnimeJapan 2018 convention will “announce new information about the [Sword Gai] anime on Saturday.” Sword Gai cast members Yuto Uemura (voice of Gai Ogata) and Yuichiro Umehara (voice of Seiya Ichijo) will be there for the event. There will also be a special talk show event about Sword Gai: The Animation on Sunday. If that’s not the perfect opportunity to announce Sword Gai Season 2 to the world, then what is? Stay tuned!