‘Dragon Ball Super’ Episode 131 Leaked Images Tease Jiren’s Final Stand, Universe 7’s Victory

The latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers feature the final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 in the Tournament of Power.

It will only be a matter of time before Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power airs its final episode. The final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 continues to get intense with Son Goku and Jiren The Grey unleashing all their power. When Son Goku was about to knock Jiren out of the battle royal arena, something strange happened to his body.

The Universe 11 Pride Trooper tried to take advantage of the situation by attacking the helpless Son Goku. Luckily, a Ki blast came from nowhere and prevented him from falling out of the fighting stage. To everyone’s surprise, the wounded Frieza and Android 17 showed up to help Son Goku fight for Universe 7’s survival.

Before Dragon Ball Super Episode 130 aired, multiple speculations circulated that Frieza was already eliminated in the Tournament of Power. The appearance of Android 17 was more surprising since he self-destructed to save Son Goku and Vegeta from Jiren. The preview for Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 featured Frieza and Android 17 teaming up against Jiren. They continuously fire Ki blast despite only having a minimal effect on the enemy.

Son Goku will also return to action and resume fighting the mortal stronger than the God of Destruction. The leaked images posted by Yonkou Productions for the final episode showed Son Goku, Frieza, and Android 17 giving everything they’ve got to assure the survival of Universe 7. However, being out of stamina, Son Goku and Frieza are only fighting in their base form. Still, they will manage to push Jiren into the corner. The reaction on the face of Universe 7’s eliminated fighters hinted at how intense Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 will be.

New interviews with Ryusei Nakao and Shigeru Nakahara (Freeza and 17) about the end of #DragonBallSuper + more. https://t.co/OW3hWA1ZEL — Geekdom101 (@EmperorBigD) March 23, 2018

Son Goku was caught smiling while preparing to defend an attack from the enemy. The last screenshot posted by Yonkou Productions featured Jiren’s monstrous form. Like Son Goku, Jiren may have already passed his limit and is near to running out of stamina. With only a few seconds left in the Tournament of Power, the only thing Universe 7 needs to do is to prevent themselves from being knocked out of the fighting stage.

However, it's very unlikely that Dragon Ball Super will let the series end in a boring way. As the title suggests, Dragon Ball Super Episode 131 will be showcasing a miraculous conclusion that will leave fans surprised and amazed.