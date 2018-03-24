‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Week Of March 26: Morgan’s Bloody Scarf Haunts Carly, Peter Feels Guilty

Carly will continue to fend off an unknown enemy next week in 'GH.'

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Carly (Laura Wright) will continue to freak out because of the bloody scarf. Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is hard at work to prove Carly is unhinged, and it seems like she is succeeding. Meanwhile, Peter (Wes Ramsey) will start to feel uncomfortable with all the secrets he has been keeping.

Soap Hub spoilers reveal that the week of March 26 will continue to be hard for Carly. In the previous week of General Hospital, Carly found common ground with Dr. Kim Nero (Tamara Braun). The two mothers agree on how Oscar and Josslyn should proceed with their relationship. Hopefully, this will be the start of a lasting friendship between the two of them. At the same time, Carly will tell Kim about her dead son, Morgan.

Carly’s Struggles

Unfortunately, the issue involving Morgan will continue to haunt Carly. Nelle found a useful weapon against her. Nelle is infuriated with Carly’s meddling with her relationship with Michael; she decided to look for a replica of a scarf Morgan used to own and send it over to Carly.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Nelle will continue her outlandish claims that Carly is unhinged, and she won’t be afraid of saying it in front of Michael. Of course, she is also trying to make Carly lose her mind by reminding her of Morgan in the most disturbing way.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the scarf will disturb Carly so much that she will turn to Jason (Steve Burton) for help.

Some people might think Carly is losing it, but she knows that someone has been sending her things related to Morgan. Hopefully, she will finally realize Nelle has been trying to make her lose her mind as a form of revenge.

Peter Wrestles With Guilt

Next week, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter will feel the burden of keeping a big secret. This week Maxie (Kirsten Storms) opened up about a lot of things to Peter. Nathan just died, but it seems like Maxie found someone who can listen to her struggles.

The fact that he has been hiding his identity will slowly wear him out. He will continue to feel guilty about withholding the fact that he is Nathan’s brother.

Speaking of unknown identities, Jason realized Anna has a personal reason for finding Henrik. General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be more surprises coming Peter’s way since Griffin is suspicious of Peter’s true identity.