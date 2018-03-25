Scott Disick Still Obsessed With Kourtney, Sofia Richie Ready To End Romance, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Scott Disick is allegedly still not over Kourntey Kardashian and Sofia Richie is on the verge of ending her romance with the popular playboy.

Scott Disick started hooking up with a lot of women after he and long-time partner Kourtney Kardashian officially ended their relationship back in 2015. While everyone thought the self-proclaimed Lord will never settle with someone, Sofia Richie came along and changed everything. However, a new report claims that the teen model is on the verge of ending her romance with the popular playboy.

Just when everyone thought that the 34-year-old television personality has finally found his match, a Hollywood Life source revealed that Sofia Richie is beginning to see the bad side of her relationship with Scott Disick. The insider shared that the young daughter of Lionel Richie is not too happy with her boyfriend’s “obsession” with his ex and the way she treats her.

“A lot of their fights stem from his ongoing obsession with Kourtney, but they also argue over the way he treats Sofia, which is pretty crappy most of the time,” the source told the site. “It’s like he’s totally checked out of the relationship, and barely makes any effort at all.”

Kourtney Kardashian is currently enjoying her romance with much-younger model boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Being in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians for nine years and sharing three kids together, it appears that Scott Disick still can’t get over the fact that his ex has finally moved on with a new man.

Meanwhile, people assumed that Sofia Richie was just another quick hook-up for Scott Disick when they were first spotted together during the Cannes Film Festival last year. With the reality star’s reputation with women, many believed that their get-together was nothing serious. However, the couple started to make the doubters believe in their romance as they appear to be more and more in love in their outings.

In fact, after his split from Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie is the only woman that Scott Disick dated that appeared on his social media posts. Many concluded that it was a sign that his relationship with the model is much more serious than everyone has ever predicted.

Unfortunately for Sofia, it seems that Scott Disick still can’t get rid of his bad boy ways. And because of this, the source added that the teen is now ready to turn her back on the reality star.

“Sofia was so crazy in love with Scott when they first got together,” the insider said. “But thankfully — fingers crossed — she seems to be cooling on him, finally.”