Watch Texas Tech Vs. Purdue 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

The Red Raiders and Boilermakers battle in a showdown for the Elite Eight.

College basketball fans are ready to watch Texas Tech vs. Purdue live streaming online and televised 2018 NCAA Tournament coverage. The two Sweet Sixteen teams are among the top seeds within their part of the region and each looks deserving of a spot in the next round. However, only one will advance while the other team goes home. Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Texas Tech vs. Purdue game live streaming online.

This intriguing Sweet Sixteen matchup features the No. 3 seed Red Raiders (26-9) battling the No. 2 seed Purdue Boilermakers (30-6) in the East region. Both of these teams are 4-1 over their last five games. Both teams also had three-point victories in the previous round to advance, with Texas Tech defeating Florida and Purdue outlasting Butler. Now they’ll clash for a spot in the Elite Eight, and continue their potential run towards the National Championship.

Senior guard Keenan Evans leads the way for the Red Raiders. The 6-foot-3 player from Richardson, Texas has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game this season. On the other side, Purdue is led by their 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Carsen Edwards. He’s put up 18.2 points per game to go with 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists a contest.

In terms of team stats, Texas Tech was No. 16 in the nation for points allowed, giving up just 64.6 per game. Purdue was No. 23 in that category, but also 38th in points per game (80.8) and 24th in assists per game (16.4).

In the Odds Shark report on tonight’s game odds, this is the closest of the four remaining Sweet Sixteen matchups. As of this report, the Purdue Boilermakers were two-point favorites to win the matchup, with a -120 to -135 moneyline price. The Texas Tech Red Raiders were priced from +100 to +110 on the moneyline. The over/under points total for the two teams was a consensus of 137.5 points for the complete game.

Start time for the Texas Tech vs. Purdue game is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. Eastern Time as the final game of Friday’s slate. Fans can watch this matchup as it takes place live on the TBS channel. There is Texas Tech vs. Purdue live streaming available for cable and satellite subscribers via the TBS website, NCAA.com, or their compatible apps.

For those without access to any of the above options, a live channel streaming service is the best option. These include DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and Sling TV. With these services, fans can watch TBS along with several other channels live through various devices. Some of these services, such as Sling, have a free one-week trial for any new customers. Visit the specific websites for more details on joining and watching tonight’s game live online.