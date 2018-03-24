Check the results of Friday night's Mega Millions drawing and find out if you're are an instant multi-millionaire.

Did anyone win the $421 million Mega Millions jackpot on March 23? Almost one week after one extremely lucky person won the $456 million Powerball jackpot, all eyes are now on the results from Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing.

The winning Mega Millions numbers will be drawn at 11 p.m. ET. Scroll down to find out how to watch the drawing live online, on your mobile device. If you can’t tune in to the live broadcast, the winning numbers will be listed below immediately after the drawing.

Friday night’s $421 million Mega Millions jackpot is the fifth-largest jackpot in the history of the game. Per the official Mega Millions website, the biggest jackpot to date was $656 million; three ticket holders split the grand prize after the March 30, 2012, drawing.

MLive reports that there hasn’t been a jackpot winner since January 5 when a single ticket holder in Port Richey, Florida, won $450 million. If no one matches the six numbers drawn on March 23, the jackpot will rise to just shy of $500 million for the next drawing on Friday, March 30.

The odds are slim that your $2 ticket will result in a jackpot win, but it’s fun to think about becoming an instant multi-millionaire. According to CNN Money, you have a 1-in-302.6 million shot at matching all six numbers drawn on Friday night. To put it all in perspective, National Geographic reports that the odds of being struck by lightning in your lifetime are just 1 in 3,000.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

How to watch the live Mega Millions drawing

Here are several online streaming options, as well as a mobile app that broadcasts not only the Mega Million drawing, but the twice-weekly Powerball drawings as well.

Online: The Mega Millions drawing is broadcast on the WSB-TV website in Atlanta, Georgia, the same city where the drawings are held. The weekly drawings are also broadcast on the WRAL website.

Mobile App: LotteryHub app, for iPhone or Android smartphones, is the Mega Millions official app. Download the free app and watch the drawing live at 11 p.m. ET. You can also use the app to check previously drawn numbers for both Mega Millions and Powerball.

UPDATE: The winning numbers for March 23 are 14, 38, 51, 64, 70, Mega Ball: 9.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and are currently sold in 44 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Megaplier feature is offered in most states; by paying an extra $1, you can increase the value of non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, or five times.