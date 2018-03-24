NFL Rumors: Ndamukong Suh Could Join New York Jets Over Rams, Titans, And Saints, Per ‘Yahoo Sports’

A new serious contender has emerged in the battle to sign the free agent.

It could be a four-team race for defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, based on recent NFL rumors. Suh was released by the Miami Dolphins earlier this month, but immediately had numerous teams interested in acquiring him. At the time, those teams included the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. It now appears that a new team has emerged as a top contender out of a handful of teams, though.

On Friday, Yahoo Sports‘ Jordan Schultz tweeted out that the New York Jets had joined the mix as a “serious contender” for Ndamukong Suh. Schultz indicated that Suh still needed to visit with the Jets, but that the team had talked to him about their plans for integrating him into the plan going forward. The Jets are now added to a list of teams interested in signing Suh that also includes the L.A. Rams, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints.

Interestingly, another tweet about Ndamukong Suh’s potential Jets signing came from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. He mentioned that of the four teams, the Jets have the biggest offer extended to Suh, despite the lack of a visit with them yet. However, the caveat that comes with playing in New York next season seems to be the lack of playoff potential for that particular team.

The NY Jets have emerged as a top contender to sign free agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. Wilfredo Lee / AP Images

The Jets were far from contenders last season and don’t appear to be headed for a major turnaround. Meanwhile, the three other teams listed all appear to be contenders for the NFL postseason this coming year. The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Tennessee Titans were all part of the 2017 NFL playoffs, with varying degrees of success.

Suh joining the Los Angeles Rams would be a huge move for both sides, as they have already added several other big names, including Aqib Talib, to help bolster their defense. As of now, they’re considered one of the elite defenses in the league and would only get that much better. Former NFL great Eric Dickerson has even been campaigning to get Suh to join their cause.

Right now, the other three teams that are contending for Ndamukong Suh don’t appear to have any particular rank in terms of their chances to land him. Basically, it’s going to come down to his decision on the money with the New York Jets versus a potential Super Bowl trophy with one of the other teams.