March Madness 2018: Clemson Vs. Kansas Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & Odds

How to watch as the Tigers and Jayhawks battle for a spot in the Elite Eight.

On Friday night, the March Madness 2018 continues with the Clemson vs. Kansas live streaming and televised matchup. This first game of the four remaining Sweet Sixteen contests will feature one of the last two No. 1 seeds attempting to stay alive against a No. 5 seed that dominated their previous opponent. Will the Tigers or Jayhawks be the next team moving on to the Elite Eight? Here’s the latest game odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch Clemson vs. Kansas live streaming online.

In a report from ESPN ahead of tonight’s game, the Kansas Jayhawks are listed as five-point favorites on the latest point spread. That comes after Kansas won by just four points last round against the Seton Hall Pirates. Meanwhile, Clemson, a +180 moneyline underdog, destroyed the Auburn Tigers by 31 points. However, Clemson is just 3-2 over their last five games overall, while Kansas has won five-straight, and is 10-2 over their last 12 games overall.

The Tigers are led by junior guard Marcquise Reed’s 15.9 points per game. Reed has also averaged 4.7 boards per game and dished out 3.4 assists per game this past season for a Clemson team that finished third in the ACC behind Duke and Virginia. As a team, they ranked No. 26 in the NCAA in terms of points scored by their opponents, allowing just 65.5 per game.

Clemson's 31-point W over Auburn was the largest against a ranked opponent in school history. That, and 18 other facts about this #Sweet16 @ClemsonMBB team! ???? https://t.co/hzHzLTx6yJ pic.twitter.com/gPF1V6l70i — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2018

On the opposing side, Kansas was No. 29 in the nation in points scored, averaging 81.4 points per game. They also rank 16th overall in terms of assists per contest. The Jayhawks feature a talented and balanced team, which could see four or five players end up playing in the NBA next season, based on draft projections. Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Devonte’ Graham are among the highest projected picks for the school, with Graham averaging 17.4 points and 7.5 assists per game this season.

Both players could go late in the first round or early second round this summer. Other prospects include Lagerald Vick and Udoka Azubuike, the latter of which will be coming off a minutes restriction to play more in tonight’s game. Azubuike, the team’s sophomore center, averages 13.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest.

Tonight’s over/under points total is at a consensus of 142 points for the game, according to Odds Shark. In terms of trends, the “over” has hit on the points for six of the last nine Kansas games. The team has also gone 4-1 against the spread over their last five games, while Clemson is 5-1 against the spread for their last six games. This unique matchup could be a tough one to gauge, although Kansas seems to have the edge on tournament experience with their players and coach.

Friday night’s Sweet Sixteen game featuring the Clemson Tigers vs. Kansas Jayhawks is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. Eastern Time. This matchup will be televised nationally on CBS for cable, satellite, and over-the-air HD antennae owners. Cable and satellite viewers can also log into the NCAA.com website or compatible apps to watch a live streaming game feed.

Take a look back to what got us to Omaha and to a #Sweet16 matchup with Kansas on Friday night!#ClemsonGRITpic.twitter.com/nCQZE5kigj — Clemson Men's Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) March 22, 2018

For those without television coverage access, a free trial of CBS All-Access may be the top option. The service offers live and on-demand programming which includes tonight’s college basketball game. More details about the CBS All-Access seven-day trial and how to sign up are available at the official website.