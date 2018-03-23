Iowa Family Of Four Found Dead After Going Missing On Mexican Vacation

An Iowa family of four was found dead after going missing while on a Mexican vacation. Their family started to worry when they hadn’t heard from them, but it was known that they had arrived safely in Mexico. What had family and loved ones concerned was what may have happened after their arrival.



People is sharing the details about what happened. The family traveled to Mexico last week on vacation, and all four members of the family were later found in a condo deceased. They were going for a trip to Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Just after midnight on Friday, Kevin and Amy Sharp along with their children Adrianna and Sterling were reported as missing. When the police went to their condo and found them, they were all dead. Their son was 12-years-old, and their little girl was only seven-years-old. The odd thing is police are saying there was no evidence of foul play at the scene. That leaves many wondering what happened to the family. Hopefully, more information will continue to come out about the case. The autopsy results are now pending.

Right now, the Sharp’s relatives are asking for their privacy. They are mourning the loss of four family members and would like to be able to do that in peace.

The family was expected to return to the United States on Wednesday. A family member did post on social media that nobody had heard from them since last Thursday. They were hoping to find answers. The relative, identified as Ashli Peterson, did also make another post where she shared that foul play was not involved in their death. She also thanked everyone for the kind words at this time.

So tragic https://t.co/RKHNYKSawa — New York Post (@nypost) March 23, 2018

At this time, there are a lot of questions, but there are not a lot of answers coming out about their death. Hopefully, more information will be released on the case, and the reason behind The Sharp families death will be revealed.