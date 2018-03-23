The WWE has a lot of plans for WrestleMania 34 and one includes the return of a huge star.

When the WWE had Roman Reigns battle The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, it ended with Reigns standing tall as the victor and The Undertaker leaving with his hat, gloves, and coat lying in the middle of the ring. For all intents and purposes, it looked like The Undertaker was retiring from the WWE after the loss. Over the last few weeks, Inquisitr reported that John Cena has come out on Monday Night Raw to call out The Undertaker and it looks like that match will indeed happen at WrestleMania 34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc) reported that the WWE has three documentaries planned to shoot over WrestleMania weekend and one of them is about the return of The Undertaker.

What This ‘WrestleMania 34’ Undertaker Documentary Means

The Undertaker leaving his coat, gloves, and hat in the ring looked like a WWE retirement, but there might be something else in store for the Dead Man. As previously reported, Kid Rock is this year’s inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame celebrity wing, and his biggest contribution to the WWE was one of The Undertaker’s theme songs — “American Badass.”

With The Undertaker leaving his Dead Man attire in the ring after WrestleMania 33, one has to wonder if Kid Rock being in town for WrestleMania 34 could mean the “return” that the WWE is planning their documentary around is not the Dead Man, but the American Badass Undertaker.

Kid Rock could possibly perform the song for the event with The Undertaker returning with his iconic motorcycle entrance. It could give the match with John Cena one more fan-pleasing moment as The Undertaker winds down his Hall of Fame career.

Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP Images

Other WWE Documentaries Planned For ‘WrestleMania 34’

According to the same Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE also has plans to film a documentary showcasing Ronda Rousey’s WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 and another surrounding the show itself. These two, as well as The Undertaker return documentary, will air on the WWE Network.

The WWE also plans to shoot a few Table for 3 episodes for airing later this year, and one of those includes Ronda Rousey with two yet to be named individuals. According to the report, the WWE will shoot many of these over WrestleMania 34 weekend since the stars will already be in town for the show.

There is no word on whether the WWE has any filming planned for the possible return of Daniel Bryan to the ring at WrestleMania 34. While it has not been officially announced, Bryan’s promo on SmackDown Live last week left most viewers expecting him to make his return after a two-year retirement at WrestleMania 34 as well.