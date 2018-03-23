‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami’s Return Could Completely Change Rafe’s Life

What drama will Sami Brady's return bring to Salem this time around?

Days of our Lives spoilers have been in overdrive since it was confirmed that Alison Sweeney would be returning to Salem as Sami Brady. The actress, who previously appeared for an interesting stint late last year, is already back on set for more and fans will see her return this summer.

According to March 23 report by Soap Hub, Sami Brady’s return to Salem could be even more dramatic than her last one. As many Days of our Lives fans know, Sami’s last trip home was full of shocking revelations, namely the fact that her son, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) had been brought back to life and was living in Memphis. Sami and other family members found Will and brought him home to Salem although he had no memory of his former life there.

However, this time around, Sweeney has promised Days of our Lives viewers that her stint will be full of fireworks. Some fans believe that Sami could return to Salem with a shocking surprise. As viewers may remember, the last time, Sami was in town she was upset over the lack of her relationship with Will. In addition, Sami’s ex-husband, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), had a massive fight with his fiance Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe and Sami sought comfort in each other. They ended up in bed together, and now many fans believe when Sami returns to Salem this summer she may be pregnant or have Rafe’s child with her.

According to a recent poll, 55 percent of Days of our Lives viewers believe that Sami Brady could come home with Rafe’s baby in tow. However, if and when Hope and Rafe get back together it seems that Sami’s homecoming will throw a wrench in their relationship all over again. Especially if she has a baby with her. Sami already has four children, Will and Ali, whom she shares with ex-husband Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and Johnny and Sydney, whose father is Sami’s late husband, EJ DiMera (James Scott).

Sami has had her fair share of paternity scandals in the past, but returning home to Salem with Rafe’s child would be one of the most shocking. However, it seems that Days of our Lives fans will have to wait until summer to find out why Sami has returned, and what drama she will bring with her this time around.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.