Mama June’s Daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Says She Regrets Becoming A Teenage Mom, Reports ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

The reality star spoke on a podcast about her regrets and struggles.

Mama June’s third daughter, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, recently went on a podcast titled Gonzo to discuss being a mother to her daughter, Ella, and everything else going on with her life. The young mother gave birth to her daughter at the tender age of 17, and according to the Hollywood Life, she regrets making that decision.

Teen pregnancy, however, is fairly common in her family, as her mother, Mama June, became a grandmother in her mid-30s. June herself had her daughter, Anna, as a teenager, and Anna, in turn, had her daughter before turning 18. Pumpkin followed suit by getting pregnant at the age of 16.

However, she was pretty candid about the fact that this wasn’t the life she wanted originally. Instead, the mother-of-one says she wished she would have waited until she was older. On the Gonzo podcast, she stated that she wanted to be at least 24 before getting pregnant, but unfortunately, life sometimes gets in the way of plans.

While Lauryn “Pumpkin” was incredibly candid about her regrets, she also stated that she isn’t upset that she has her daughter, Ella, now. Instead, she is looking at it as a positive and says that she is happy she gets to grow with her daughter.

Although she’s not yet 18, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is engaged to the father of her baby, Joshua Brandon. Her mother, however, has had several choice words to say about him and isn’t necessarily thrilled with his actions.

Mama June’s eldest daughter, Anna, no longer lives with the family and is no longer in touch with her mother. This is due to a fight the pair had after it was assumed that Mama June was dating a man who had molested Anna when she was younger.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her mother, however, still get along well, and she was featured on the series Mama June: From Not to Hot along with her youngest sister, Alanna (aka “Honey Boo Boo”). Her older sister, Jessica (aka “Chubbs”) did not appear on the show, but has been moving on with her life via education and is now attending college.

Lauryn hasn’t elaborated on her plans for the future but has stated that things are tough now as she is taking care of her baby single-handedly most of the time. This is due to her husband having a full-time job and living away from her immediate family.