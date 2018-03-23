WWE Rumors: Possible Opponent For Roman Reigns After ‘WrestleMania 34’ PPV Revealed, Per Dave Meltzer

If Reigns walks away as WWE Universal Champion, WWE seems to have big plans for his first feud.

While fans have seen WWE rumors for months about Roman Reigns taking on Brock Lesnar for the Universal title, new speculation has arisen about his first opponent after WrestleMania 34. Recently, wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer weighed in with his thoughts on the situation as far as who he believes to be the first choice for Reigns’ opponent after a WrestleMania 34 victory. It could bring a major foe for Roman Reigns to begin feuding with as the new champion, but not an opponent he’s unfamiliar with. Here’s the latest on who might be Reigns’ first significant feud after a Universal Championship win.

As reported via Sportskeeda‘s Lennard Surrao, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about the original plan for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 34. Meltzer was fielding a question involving who Braun Strowman’s mystery partner might be for the WWE Raw tag team match, with someone suggesting Samoa Joe as the choice. However, Meltzer said that the original plan was to have Joe feuding with Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 34. That could indicate that this plan is still intact, as Samoa Joe is said to be close to his official return, and fans already know that Brock Lesnar rarely appears in Raw matches these days, if on the show at all.

Roman Reigns could have quite a line of possible challengers if he wins the WWE Universal title next month. WWE

Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns have battled quite a bit in the past before Joe was out with the injury suffered several months ago during a Raw match. Joe took on Reigns in his “debut match” as a member of the Raw roster, as well as in an Intercontinental Title match on Raw, later on. These two also collided in the ring during several battles over Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal title as well.

Since his arrival on the main roster, Samoa Joe has yet to win any of the championships, and it’s probably not likely that WWE would give him the Universal title from Roman Reigns so quickly. Joe’s time will come one day, but he’s probably more likely to capture the Intercontinental or United States title first.

However, this could provide a good first feud for Reigns coming off the big WrestleMania win as well as a way to put Samoa Joe back into the main picture. It also leads one to wonder if WWE is planning to have Brock Lesnar use a rematch, or not even worry about it if and when his title run has ended.

Nonetheless, one has to think there will be quite a line of superstars after WrestleMania 34 who feel they’re already deserving of a Universal title shot, so time will tell.