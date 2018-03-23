Christina Aguilera Speaks Out All About Heartbreak Over An Ex Who Turned Out To Be Gay

Christina Aguilera is now speaking out about a heartbreak that occurred when an ex turned out to be gay. Us Weekly shared what Christina had to say about what went down years ago. She isn’t holding back at all about the heartbreak. While on the Season 10 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race’s aftershow Untucked on Thursday, March 22, Christina opened up about this, which nobody knew about her. It came out pretty casually, so she may have not even planned on telling anyone about it.

She was dating a Puerto Rican man and actually wrote the song Infatuation about him. This is an older song that was on her album from 2002. One contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race was asking Christina Aguilera who it was because they thought there was a chance they might know the person. Christina revealed saying, “It was heartbreaking because I found out he played for your team, not mine.” Of course, finding out someone was gay when you were into them would not be easy on anyone. She didn’t give the contestant the name to see if they knew them either.

The contestant teased that the guy would see this and be upset, but Christina Aguilera didn’t care at all. It is pretty interesting that Christina opened up like this, but she didn’t admit who the guy was or share any more details. Now the fans are curious if they were together for very long and how it all went down. Maybe the guy knew all along and played her, or maybe he finally realized the truth about himself while he was with her. Regardless, it does sound like this was probably the reason that they didn’t work. She has obviously moved on since then.

The fans are shocked to hear Christina Aguilera talking so openly about what went down in her past. Everyone will just have to wait and see if she opens up more or if the guy decides to speak out now that she has opened up this conversation.