Stormy Daniels Teases Tell-all Cam Appearance Ahead Of Interview On ’60 Minutes’

Daniels will appear on Camster before the interview with Anderson Cooper is aired.

Stormy Daniels is getting ready to tell her story and we’re not just talking about her interview on 60 Minutes. The Blast reports that the adult film actress will be hosting a live, interactive webcam session on Camster where she will be chatting about, “the real story about what happened … with you know who.” That’s according to a promo for Stormy’s appearance on Camster obtained by The Blast.

Anyone who wants to chat with Stormy during the session will have to pay $3.99 per minute, or you can pay $1.99 for “Show Mode.” According to The Blast, Camster is publicizing the event as an opportunity to get to know Stormy “one on one,” and “hear her true stories.”

Daniels’ shows will be and will start on March 23, two days before her “60 Minutes” interview is scheduled to air on CBS.

As Business Insider notes, weeks before the 2016 presidential election, Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid Stormy Daniels, real name Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 so that she would keep silent about an alleged affair between her and Donald Trump. Cohen has since claimed that he paid Daniels out of his own finances and has not said whether Trump was aware of the payment.

Stormy has admitted that she and Trump met in Lake Tahoe at a golf tournament. There’s a photo of them together at that event which at least proves that the two have met.

BREAKING: Stormy Daniels' attorney implies hard evidence of Trump affair in cryptic tweet https://t.co/1fd1yZsBGy pic.twitter.com/MGbtURuRGl — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) March 23, 2018

The news of the Stormy Daniels payment went public in January 2018. But she has since filed a lawsuit which claims that the agreement she reached with Trump and his legal team is null and void because Donald Trump did not sign the non-disclosure agreement.

As CNBC reports, a law firm representing Donald Trump and the corporation that issued the payment to Daniels has filed a suit against her seeking $20 million in damages because of alleged violations of a non-disclosure agreement.

But Stephanie Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti has called the lawsuit an example of the “bullying tactics” used by Trump’s legal team. Avenatti claims that they just want his client’s suit to be moved to private arbitration where it can be discussed “behind closed doors.”

It’s unclear how much Stormy Daniels will legally be able to share about her experience with Trump during her webcam session or her 60 Minutes interview. Her appearance on 60 minutes will be her first full-length interview since this story thrust her into the media spotlight.