‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reveals She Wants More Children, May Use Sperm Donor, Reports ‘Radar’

Kailyn Lowry says she wants to have more children in the future.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is already the mother of three boys, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, all of whom have different fathers, but that isn’t stopping Kail from wanting to add to her family. The reality TV star recently revealed that she wants more children in the future, and she’s not opposed to using a sperm bank to do so.

According to a March 23 report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry revealed during a recent episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley, that she knows some people may think its crazy for her to want more children when she already has “three kids by three people,” but that she feels like she’s not done and she wants “more” little ones.

The Teen Mom 2 star admitted to all of her listeners that she is going to start looking at sperm donors online and that she also may be interested in freezing her eggs. Kailyn Lowry explained her thinking by revealing that her oldest son, Isaac, is four years older than her middle son Lincoln and that Lincoln is four years older than little Lux, who will celebrate his first birthday this summer. Lowry says that she believes having children two years apart would be better so that the siblings can be closer, and best friends.

As to why she is going to consider using a sperm donor, Kailyn Lowry claims she believes having four children with four different men could really impact a future relationship, claiming that someone may not want to be with her due to all of her baby daddy drama. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Lowry has had rocky relationships when it comes to co-parenting with her baby daddies. Currently, she has a great relationship with Isaac’s father, Jo Rivera, and is making things work with Lincoln’s dad, Javi Marroquin. However, her relationship with Lux’s father, Chris Lopez, has been the most difficult.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry’s life and relationships with the fathers of her children when the show returns to MTV with new episodes later this year.