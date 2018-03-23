Apple To Unveil Low-Cost iPad, New Software Next Week, New MacBook Still In The Works, Reports ‘Bloomberg’

Apple is expected to reveal a budget iPad next week in a bid to win educators and students.

Apple is predicted to launch a new iPad fit for students and educators’ budget at its first major event this year. New software is also expected to be released. Meanwhile, a new MacBook will not be unveiled at the education-focused event in Chicago.

Budget iPad For The Education Market

According to Bloomberg, citing a source who asked for anonymity, Apple is unveiling a new version of its iPad that would specifically be attractive to the education market. New software designed for the classroom will also be released, joining the tech giant’s educational apps such as Classroom, iTunes U, and Swift Playgrounds. The company is also working on a new iBooks app, although it is unknown if it will be shown at next week’s media event.

Previous reports suggest that Apple is planning to release the new iPad with a low price tag of $259, according to The Verge. The budget version is deemed as an attempt of the Cupertino-based tech company to take more shares of the education market, the sector that helped its business to grow during its early years. Now, Microsoft and Google have taken much of the pie.

Bloomberg added that Apple is also expected to share updates about the coding curriculum it launched with Chicago’s public school system and City Colleges of Chicago. Additionally, the tech giant and the city have discussed new programs focused on the education of the locals.

Apple is expected to reveal a new budget iPad. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

New MacBook Not Yet Ready

Because the cheapest MacBook Air currently on sale was introduced eight years ago and has not been upgraded significantly since then, consumers have been anticipating a new version. MacBooks have been popular among college students. Unfortunately, Bloomberg reported that sources say a new and cheaper MacBook is still in the works and will not be ready for next week’s event. The new MacBook will likely be cheaper at under $1,000.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Mar. 27, 2018, at Lane Technical College Prep High School in Chicago. The school is not yet an “Apple Distinguished School,” a recognition given to schools that use Apple products such as MacBook, Mac computers and iPads as teaching tools, although Apple previously tried to seal a citywide iPad deal for Chicago’s students.