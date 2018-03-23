Khloe Kardashian ‘Disappointed’ She’s Having A Girl, Reports ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian's thoughts on her pregnancy revealed.

Khloe Kardashian is nearing the end of her pregnancy, and her new baby girl will be here in a matter of days. Now, sources are revealing that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is actually a bit disappointed after finding out that she was pregnant with a girl and not a boy, as she previously thought.

According to a March 22 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian honestly believed that she was pregnant with a baby boy. The reality star had seemingly had it set in her mind that she and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, would be welcoming a son together, and she had even picked out a name, Tristan Jr. However, sources are now revealing that Khloe was actually “disappointed” to learn she was expecting a daughter, not a son.

The insider revealed that Khloe “really wanted a boy.” She was expecting to welcome a son with Tristan Thompson and was a bit thrown when she found out the baby was a girl. However, the sources go on to say that Kardashian is now “happy” and grateful that she has been given such a wonderful “gift.”

Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth in Cleveland, where she and Tristan Thompson live. However, Khloe’s famous family, Kim, Kourtney, Kris, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie won’t miss the newest family member’s arrival. Many of them have already confirmed that they will be in Cleveland for the birth of the baby girl.

The magazine goes on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian speaks to her family members every day and that she is a bit bored without her sisters near her. An insider added that Khloe is “a bit nervous” when it comes to the impending birth of her daughter, but that she is “mostly excited” to meet her new little bundle of joy, who will join her big brother, Tristan Thompson’s son from a previous relationship, Prince Oliver.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been brainstorming about what to name their baby daughter, and Kardashian has confirmed via social media that she plans to name the little girl a moniker that begins with the letter T.