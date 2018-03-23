Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Take Surprise Trip To Belfast Ahead Of Royal Wedding In May

Harry and Meghan's trip was reportedly not publicized because of security concerns

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry popped up in Belfast, North Ireland on Friday for an official, yet unpublicized visit. As E! Online reported, media in Belfast say that the visit was done quietly because of “security reasons.” The city has been a hotbed of political turmoil for a long time, and terrorists from Northern Ireland have targetted members of the royal family before. In 1979, Lord Mountbatten, Prince Charles uncle, was assassinated when an IRA bomb blew up his boat, E! noted. His grandchildren were also murdered during that incident.

So, the extra caution around Harry and Meghan’s visit seems like it was necessary.

But this isn’t the first time that a royal couple has taken a trip to Northern Ireland ahead of their nuptials. Prince William and Kate Middleton did the same before their wedding in 2011.

Harry and Meghan were in Belfast to visit youth initiative called Amazing The Space and surprised the children who had gathered there. According to E!, Markle wore a Victoria Beckham sweater, Charlotte Elizabeth purse, a Greta Constantine skirt and Jimmy Choo heels.

People Magazine reported that Harry launched the program when he visited Northern Ireland last year and it helps foster leadership among youth so that they can become “ambassadors for peace” in their communities.

This visit means that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now visited all four nations that make up the United Kingdom on their royal engagement tour. People also reported that their wedding invitations have gone out and they are just as fancy as expected.

“The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by Barnard Westwood,” Kensington Palace tweeted. “They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.”

According to People Magazine, 600 people have been invited to the ceremony and the luncheon which will be held in St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. In the evening, 200 people will be at the reception at Frogmore Castle, which is the same place that Harry and Meghan took their engagement photos and where Markle wore that controversial Ralph & Russo couture evening gown. As the Inquisitr previously reported, there are rumors that the Spice Girls will be performing at the wedding. Mel B confirmed that she would be there, in a roundabout way, during an appearance during The Real.

Other details about the wedding like the designer of Meghan’s bridal gown have not been confirmed as of yet.