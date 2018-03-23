The former partner of Miranda Lambert shared that his girlfriend's children are important to him.

There is no denying that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are among the most-followed couples in Hollywood at the moment. Many fans got so interested in the pair’s love story after facing their respective divorces two years ago. Gwen and Blake have also been very vocal about their love for one another both on-screen and off-screen.

Despite their hectic schedules, the estranged partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert still make sure that they spend quality time together. As a matter of fact, the couple has been spotted at Blake Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma with Gwen Stefani’s three sons on several occasions. In October of 2017, the country singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he really enjoys hanging out with Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 4.

“They love it so much, her entire family. And when I say her family, I mean all of them. I’m talking about the kids, the mom, the dad, the brother. There’s times when we’ve had holiday gatherings, and I’m talking about 30-plus family members from her side, from my side.”

In a recent appearance on Today, Blake Shelton emphasized how Gwen Stefani’s children changed his life. The “God Gave Me You” singer revealed that he welcomed Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo into his heart since he started dating his ladylove. The Voice Season 14 coach even said that he could not be happier about it.

“I never saw that coming, but it’s so fun.”

Although the 41-year-old singer admitted that he never expected the parental-like role, Blake Shelton said that he is very happy for the opportunity. Miranda Lambert’s ex-husband added that his experiences in life have taught him to accept whatever comes his way. It was even reported that the closer the couple became, the more Blake realized just how Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo are important to him.

“At this point in my life, I’d kind of put that (aside), like, ‘I guess that’s not meant to be,'” he said. “And then all of the sudden it happens, one way or another.”

Blake Shelton Says Being Around Gwen Stefani's Sons Makes Him Realize He 'Missed Out on a Lot' https://t.co/BbadGLMLB6 — People (@people) March 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop reiterated that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton never had a baby girl. The entertainment news website debunked the baseless rumors claiming that the couple was expecting their first bundle of joy together last year. It added that the claims of a supposed OK! Magazine source saying that the pair’s close pals were shocked about the songstress’ alleged pregnancy are not true at all.

Blake Shelton gushing about Gwen Stefani? Cute. Blake Shelton gushing about Gwen's 3 children? The most adorable thing you'll read for a man who thought kids were out of the question at his age. https://t.co/vOzxkwJJeS — E! News (@enews) March 21, 2018

The same tipster told OK! that the former partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert considered announcing the “baby news” on The Voice. However, an informant close to Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton revealed to Gossip Cop that the couple was not expecting a baby. OK! has also been insisting that the pair is already planning for their wedding.

Get it girl! https://t.co/H89nvwzTSc — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) March 20, 2018

Neither of the singers has confirmed all these pregnancy and wedding reports as of this writing. Hence, avid followers of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert’s ex-partners should take these unverified claims lightly. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!