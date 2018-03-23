NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas Signing One-Year Deal With LA Lakers In Free Agency, ‘Bleacher Report’ Predicts

According to Chris Roling of 'Bleacher Report,' Isaiah Thomas should delay his quest for a major contract and sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and he’s currently trying to make the most out of the remaining games of the 2017-18 NBA season to increase his value. Unfortunately, since suffering a hip injury and struggling to make himself fit in the Cleveland Cavaliers, Thomas is no longer viewed as the type of player who deserves a maximum contract.

Chris Roling of Bleacher Report believes the “best option” for the All-Star guard right now is to delay his quest for a major contract and sign a one-year deal with the Lakers in the upcoming free agency. Thomas has been impressive since being sent to the Lakers before the February 8 NBA trade deadline. Despite mostly coming off the bench, he’s averaging 15.6 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Unlike what most people think, Isaiah Thomas has also managed to mesh well with Lonzo Ball in the Lakers’ backcourt. Aside from his improving on-court performance, Thomas provides a veteran presence and gives advice to his young teammates. In a recent interview with Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, the 29-year-old point guard expressed his willingness to stay with the Lakers, even as Ball’s backup.

“I like it here, I like the situation I’m in, the system, coaching staff,” Thomas said. “Organization’s been great to me. If things work out I would love to be here. You just never know. With free agency, you’ve got to keep your options open. I have no complaints since I’ve stepped foot and put a Laker uniform on.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

His recent statement is undeniably a good thing to hear for the Lakers. Isaiah Thomas initially refused to accept to come off the bench and threatened to demand a trade if the Lakers insisted. However, it seems like Thomas is starting to get comfortable with his new role in Los Angeles.

Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton has a huge praise for Thomas and respected him for being professional despite receiving a demotion. Walton believes that the Lakers, as currently constructed, can compete for the playoffs next season. Unfortunately, re-signing Thomas is unlikely to be the Lakers’ top priority this summer.

Since assuming front-office roles, Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson and General Manager Rob Pelinka have already revealed their plan to bring two superstars in Los Angeles where LeBron James and Paul George emerge as top targets. Signing two maximum-salaried players will force the Lakers to renounce their rights to all their incoming free agents including Isaiah Thomas.

However, if they fail to achieve their goal in the upcoming offseason, re-signing Thomas to a one-year deal would be a wise move. This will let them stay competitive next season while having salary cap flexibility to pursue their targets in 2019 free agency. Thomas could use the opportunity to return to his All-Star form and prove every team that he deserves a huge payday.