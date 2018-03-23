‘Young And Restless’ Cast Hypes ‘Cliffhanger Friday,’ Eric Braeden Hints At What’s Ahead For Victor [Spoilers]

'Young and the Restless' spoilers hint at shockers coming up on the March 23 show, and the cast is banding together to entice people to tune in.

This has been a jam-packed week of action in Genoa City, and Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Friday’s episode brings jaw-dropping developments. The show’s 45th anniversary will be celebrated next week, and the March 23 show sets the stage for what everybody can expect to see. Leading into this next episode, cast members are hyping the upcoming drama on social media. At the same time, Eric Braden, who plays Victor Newman, is working to reassure Young and Restless fans that there is plenty to look forward to with his character.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that this upcoming episode has multiple big developments set to play out. Amelia Heinle, who plays Victoria Newman, tweeted out a short preview and teased fans using a hashtag noting that this was going to be yet another “Cliffhanger Friday.” Melissa Ordway, who plays Abby Newman, noted on Instagram that this episode can’t be missed, and she said that she’s thankful to be a part of this show.

Daniel Goddard, who plays Cane Ashby, joked about people being ready to rumble, teasing that it was going to be JT Hellstrom versus Victor Newman, and he questioned who would “win the belt!” Christian LeBlanc, who plays Michael Baldwin, also hyped the pending Young and Restless drama with a bit of a joke. He tweeted out a question in all caps asking what family doesn’t have its ups and downs, emphasis on downs, as he shared the buzzworthy spoiler clip of JT and Victor doing battle.

The show has clearly coordinated among its cast members to hype up the March 23 episode by using the hashtag #AndYetAnotherCliffhangerFriday, as Jill’s Jess Walton, Esther’s Kate Linder, and Tess’ Cait Fairbanks have all posted similar tweets. Other Young and Restless cast members like Judith Chapman (who plays Gloria), Hilary’s Mishael Morgan, Christine’s Lauralee Bell, and Ashley’s Eileen Davidson have tweeted about this dramatic Cliffhanger Friday too.

The clip being used by many of the Y&R stars shows Abby looking stunned over something, and she is said to be involved in one major shocker. However, Young and Restless spoilers tease that there are multiple cliffhangers on the way, and nearly everybody in Genoa City will be impacted in some way.

Victor and J.T. Brawl Like Gladiators on The Young and the Restless (VIDEO) https://t.co/EX0AYCDBlm #YR pic.twitter.com/OsTIjfeX0o — Daytime Confidential (@dcconfidential) March 23, 2018

Many will surely wonder about the fate of Victor Newman as Friday’s show closes, as Young and Restless spoilers hint that he’ll be left in rough shape. It’s not uncommon for rumors to swirl regarding Eric Braeden’s status with the show, but he is often quite outspoken via his social media pages insisting that he’s not going anywhere. While he hasn’t posted anything quite that direct lately, Braeden is teasing that fans need to stick with the show and that there’s great stuff on the way.

Braeden tweeted that everybody needs to keep watching, as things get very interesting in the days ahead. For those Young and Restless viewers who are frustrated about watching Nikki with Arturo, Braden promises that there’s always hope on the horizon and that forgiveness is the most important lesson to learn. The actor insists that there is hope for Victor and Nikki as a couple, though he won’t reveal any specific spoilers, and it seems clear that Friday’s episode will be central to repairing their relationship.

Hi, strangers! Totally my bad…Too busy to have checked in with you all in quite some time…So sorry! But I MUST show you a sneak peek from tomorrow's air show that kicks off the tremendous story that we have been working so hard on!BEST story we have had in so-so long.Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/a9ycIbHFF6 — Melody Thomas Scott (@MelodyThomasSco) March 22, 2018

Melody Thomas Scott, who plays Nikki, also took to social media to hype Cliffhanger Friday and tease Young and Restless spoilers about what’s ahead. She says that this show kicks off a “tremendous story” that everybody has been working hard on and she promises that it’s the best story they’ve had in a long time. Additional posts noted that things will get “BEYOND interesting,” and she says that people can’t afford to miss even one episode as this all plays out.

Things have been building up for a while toward this explosive March 23 show, and spoilers detail that this will definitely set the stage for big developments in the days ahead. Stay tuned for additional Young and Restless spoilers as they emerge to find out what comes next for Victor, Nikki, JT, Victoria, Jack, Nick, Sharon, and others facing shifts in Genoa City.