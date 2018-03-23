Four-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Seven-Month-Old Baby

According to the Independent, a 4-year-old allegedly shot a 7-month-old baby at a home in Texas on Thursday. The report says that the 7-month-old baby was rushed to hospital after the incident. The incident occurred on the 300 block of S. 25th St. around 2:31 p.m., according to KXXV. A resident of the neighborhood where the incident happened said he saw a “lifeless-looking” baby being taken out to the ambulance by a police officer. The police said a woman called 911 at 2:31 p.m. on Thursday to report the incident. An adult was allegedly home when the shooting occurred, but details about the shooting are still unknown. The police arrived at the location in Temple immediately after the shooting and cordoned off the premises. According to a witness, Bradley Martin, a “police officer carried [the infant] out” of the house.

“[The baby] just looked lifeless in his hands. You know what I mean. There was blood all over [the infant]. They put [the baby] in the back of an ambulance and took off down the road.”

The Temple Police Department’s criminal investigations division is working on the case, according to the Independent. The infant was reportedly taken to McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple. The baby’s condition at the time of the report is said to be unknown. The case is still in the preliminary stages, and updates will be provided as they become available. However, the Temple Police Department is requesting for any information about the incident from the public.

Four-year-old accidentally shoots seven-month-old baby https://t.co/oa4ZykYV4t — The Independent (@Independent) March 23, 2018

The debate about placing age restrictions on gun purchase, especially assault rifles, began after the Florida school shooting. However, the ease of access to guns in the home is another troubling issue that must be considered. A report by CNN on March 19 says a 9-year-old boy shot his older sister to death over a video game controller. According to the report, the boy retrieved the gun from his parents’ bedroom and shot his 13-year-old sister to death. The incident occurred in Munroe County, Mississippi, while the mother of the children was in the kitchen preparing lunch.

Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told CNN, “He wanted the controller, and I guess he knew where to find the gun.”

The gun was kept in a nightstand next to the bed, according to the report. Gun owners should be held responsible for not keeping their firearms in safe and secure places away from children.