O'Day says it's not fair for people to call her a homewrecker says 'TMZ'

It seems that the “did they or didn’t they” question about the affair between Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr has been answered in the affirmative, but O’Day wants the world to know that she is not the reason Trump is now getting divorced from his wife, Vanessa Trump. Aubrey O’Day doesn’t want to do a big public interview about her time with Donald Trump Jr., but she wants to make it clear that she’s not a “homewrecker” and the Trump divorce has nothing to do with her.

Aubrey O’Day Says She Doesn’t Believe She Played A Role In The Trump Divorce

Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. met on the set of Celebrity Apprentice, which was hosted by his father, Donald Trump. Trump Jr. reportedly pursued O’Day, convincing her that his marriage to Vanessa Trump was over according to friends.

“[Don Jr] pursued her. It was him who chased her. He told her that his marriage was already in the process of dissolving. I think his marriage to Vanessa was over long before Aubrey came along.”

Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. reportedly started their affair when taping of Celebrity Apprentice finished taping. Friends of O’Day say that the relationship between Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr. seemed serious.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden. He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

In a TMZ exclusive, Aubrey O’Day has expressed that she believes she played no role in the current break-up and divorce of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump. She says their affair was over six years ago, and that the Trump marriage was having issues before she ever met Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day says that Vanessa Trump knew about the affair, but it wasn’t until Donald Trump Jr’s father, Donald Trump found out about their involvement that it was halted. Donald Trump told his son to cut it out and “focus on his marriage to make it work.”

O’Day Says She Never Signed A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Donald Trump Jr.

Friends say that Aubrey O’Day has told them she has proof of the affair and never signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and never took any money from Trump or a Trump representative. O’Day says that she hasn’t spoken to Donald Trump Jr or anyone else from the Trump family since the news broke of the Trump divorce.

Vanessa Trump reportedly found out about her husband's affair with Aubrey O’Day when she found sexts on Don Jr.’s phone while he was in the shower https://t.co/G5fuSb6x7s — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 21, 2018

Aubrey O’Day Posted A Photo Of The Feet Of A Man In Her Bed Many Believe Belong To Trump Jr

At the time that Aubrey O’Day says she was intimate with Donald Trump Jr, she posted a photo that just showed her feet being covered in bed by the feet of a man with a caption, says Daily Mail.

“My babe is protecting my feet from bunions attacks. True Love Feet.”

Sources say that the male feet in the photo are “remarkably similar” to other photos of the feet of Donald Trump Jr. Aubrey O’Day had spoken about the “high-profile man” that she had a relationship with back in 2012, but back then, she never used Trump’s name.