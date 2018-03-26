Serena Williams Makes Fun Of Husband’s Bad Dad Jokes Using Baby Alexis Ohanian Jr.’s Instagram

Serena Williams also discusses her performance at the Miami Open.

Serena Williams’ early exit from the Miami Open was not the best thing that happened in her career, but it definitely is giving her more time to connect with her baby. Ever since she was defeated by Naomi Osaka in the first round, the 36-year-old tennis player has been enjoying her time bonding with Alexis Ohanian Jr. and her husband. She even shared that familial love on Instagram when she teased her husband’s for his bad dad jokes.

Since she gave birth to her first daughter in September of 2017, Serena has been plotting her comeback. She took a break from playing professional tennis after winning the 2017 Australian Open when she was seven weeks pregnant with Alexis Ohanian Jr. Her original plan was to defend her title at the 2018 tournament, but she had to pull out at the last minute because she felt that she was not at her best.

“Although I am super close, I’m not where I want to be,” she said, according to BBC News. “My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way’. I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.”

As it turns out, Serena Williams was not quite ready for the comeback she had in mind. She flunked out early at Indian Wells and suffered an early exit at the Miami Open. However, instead of crying over her poor performance, she praised the other excellent competitors on the court.

“Every tournament is an opportunity for me to better understand the areas I need to improve to be my best,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “Naomi played a great match and I learn something each time I play. I look forward to continuing my return by progressing every day. I’m so grateful for my fans who continue to support me every step of this incredible journey.”

The former world No. 1 also realized that not competing in another tournament means that she gets to spend more time with her baby daughter. It looks like Alexis is helping her recover from the losses and be more playful even though she is not doing well professionally.

Her playfulness came out in Alexis’ Instagram feed when she uploaded a picture of her baby.

As a social media maven, who also serves on the board of SurveyMonkey, Serena Williams shows off her family dynamics on Instagram, posting pictures of her baby and husband on a regular basis. Her husband, who is the co-founder of Reddit, also takes a huge part in sharing their lives online as a way of building an online community.

In fact, with all the negative press concerning her unsuccessful initial attempt for a comeback, the 36-year-old took to Instagram to put into perspective just how far she had come since giving birth to her first baby.

Her best friend on the tennis circuit, Caroline Wozniacki, spoke publicly to echo just how hard Serena has worked to get to where she is.

“She’s such an amazing athlete,” Caroline said to Tennis World. “She loves to play and I think it’s amazing and it’s great for the sport. It’s great to see her back. But I think at 36 and having a baby, for me it would be impossible. Looking at it both athletic and body wise, I don’t think I would be able to keep up with that. It’s pretty remarkable.”

Serena Williams’ baby celebrated her six-month birthday this month.