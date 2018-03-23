‘Dancing With The Stars’ Lovebirds Emma Slater And Sasha Farber Share Dream Wedding Details

The ‘DWTS’ pro dancers will tie the knot this summer.

Emma Slater and Sasha Farber are getting ready to dance their way down the aisle. The Dancing with the Stars pro dancers are set to tie the knot early this summer, but they still have some wedding planning to do. Slater and Farber recently shared details about their big day with Us Weekly’s Wed with Us series, including the scoop on their cake, flowers, and even a clue about Emma’s wedding gown.

Emma and her maid of honor—her twin sister Kelly Slater—stopped by L.A.’s Kinsley James Couture Bridal where the bride-to-be tried on a variety of dress styles. Slater revealed that she likes an “enchanted” look, perhaps with sleeves. What she doesn’t want is an overly-sexy, fitted, beaded gown.

As for her bridal party, Emma said the bridesmaids will wear a blush color. The DWTS pro also dished that the couple’s wedding venue has “a lot of black and white,” but the table designs will feature gold and green accessories, including gold chargers, gold vases, and tall glass holders filled with water and floating candles, which will be a nod to the couple’s dance background.

“Water gives to life, movement,” Emma told Us. “It’s got movement. In the dance world, that’s what we look for is that movement.”

As for the all-important flowers, Emma and Sasha went together to Petals LA to select a combination of flowers that includes tulips, baby roses, hydrangeas, ranunculus, and greenery. While much of the floral arrangements will be white, Emma Slater revealed that she will incorporate ombre and dark colors into her bridal bouquet.

While all of those details sound divine, Emma Slater and Sasha Farber also plan to have an epic wedding cake that features multiple flavors that will please all of their guests.

“We have five flavors. 25 inches, it’s gonna be big!” Emma told Us Weekly.

Sasha revealed that he picked the chocolate flavor and his parents picked the vanilla, while Emma chose carrot, banana, and almond coffee cake.

“We wanted our wedding cake to be lots of personality and lots of color,” Emma revealed.

“We love lots of colored flowers. We had this idea that there would be a lot of sugar flowers at the bottom that would come up in all different, multi-colors, lots of rich colors. I’m not keen on pastel colors, but I love rich, strong jewel tones.”

Sasha Farber also chimed in with an adorable detail, dishing that the confection will be topped with “me and Emma sitting on the edge of the cake. We’re hugging and she has her hand out and she’s dropping the petals.”

Emma and Sasha revealed that they want their cake to be a showstopper and that it will be Google-worthy.

“I would like our cake to be Googled, I would like our cake to have multiple likes on Integra!” Emma admitted. “The cake has got to be that standalone piece at our wedding. I want our cake to be talked about.

Slater and Farber previously told Us Weekly their upcoming nuptials will be like “a show” filled with surprises for their guests.

Sasha revealed that wedding will feature “surprises every 10 to 15 minutes for the guests.”

The entertainment at Emma and Sasha’s reception will include “a pretty crazy first dance,” but the wedding will also include Jewish traditions to stay in line with Farber’s religion. Emma Slater also dished to Entertainment Tonight that a pickleback is a must-have for her big day. The pickle brine chaser is popular in Sasha Farber’s Russian culture.

Sasha Farber proposed to Emma Slater in October of 2016 during a live episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Take a look at the video below to see Sasha Farber and Emma Slater as they stop by Delicious Arts in Los Angeles to pick out their perfect wedding cake.

Dancing with the Stars returns with an all-athletes season on Monday, April 30 on ABC.