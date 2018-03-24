Kylie Jenner Stuns In Mini Dress, Kendall & Kourtney Kardashian Rock Skinny Jeans In Instagram Party Pic

Kourtney Kardashian joined her younger sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner at a dinner party that gave Kylie a break from her new baby and all three 'KUWTK' stars a chance to flaunt their favorite fashions.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian just enjoyed what appears to be a very stylish dinner party. Kourtney posted a photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) girls’ night out on Instagram, and the three sisters were on point when it came to flaunting their flattering fashion choices. The event gave Kylie time away from her baby girl Stormi, who is now 7-weeks-old. Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods was part of the chic outing, reported People.

Jenner, who just became a mom for the first time at 20, showed off her already slender post-baby body in a chic black mini dress. Kylie chose a white jacket to complement her frock, and she rocked boots that covered her legs up to her knees. Jenner and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their daughter into the world on February 1.

Kylie Jenner Wows With Post-Baby Weight Loss Diet

Kylie has been stunning fans by restoring her pre-baby body so quickly. Jenner’s big sister, Kim Kardashian, is getting credit for helping Kylie fit back into her pre-pregnancy clothes so quickly, as the Inquisitr reported. After gaining about 50 pounds during her pregnancy, Jenner shed 25 pounds in just 10 days by using Kim’s famously strict diet.

But Kylie wasn’t the only one at the girls’ night out who looked extra chic. Kendall Jenner, famed for her quick climb up the competitive supermodel career ladder, looked slimmer than ever in her skinny jeans. While the 22-year-old model chose a black turtleneck top that featured delicate lace sleeves, Kourtney Kardashian chose to top her own skinny jeans with a black jacket. The 38-year-old mom of three didn’t disappoint fans of her famously taut tummy: Kourtney wore a crop top that showed off her whittled waistline and six-pack abs.

little dinner party A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 22, 2018 at 11:26pm PDT

“Little dinner party,” wrote Kourtney in the caption of the mirror selfie pic.

Just like Kim Kardashian, Kourtney has become known for crediting a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet for her slender figure, as the Inquisitr pointed out. Kourtney has also turned to occasional fasting to cleanse her body, and she has eliminated certain food groups such as dairy and gluten, she told her fans.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian Have Good Reasons For Skipping Stylish Dinner Party

The other Kardashian sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, reportedly did not attend the dinner party. However, both Kim and Khloe have good excuses for skipping the fashion-forward festivities. Khloe will be welcoming her first baby into the world in just a few weeks, while Kim has her own new baby to take care of. Kim and Kanye West recently welcomed their third child, a little girl named Chicago who was born via surrogate, into their lives. Chicago is now 10-weeks-old.

Kendall Jenner has become used to getting called Aunt Kendall by Kim Kardashian’s and Kourtney Kardashian’s kids, but now she’s an aunt for the first time to her own baby sister Kylie Jenner’s baby. Rich Fury / Invision/AP Images

In place of Kim and Khloe, however, Kylie’s best friend Jordyn stood out at the dinner party by choosing a different look. The 20-year-old chose khaki slacks, a white top, and sneakers for the festivities, which took place at Mr. Chow.

Woods praised Jenner for her “learn as you go” attitude toward parenting, including those dreaded diaper changes. Kylie’s best friend shared her admiration for Jenner.

“It takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

Although life is different for Kylie now that she has a baby, Jordyn shared that their friendship remains firm. She believes that experiencing major events such as childbirth together is part of becoming an adult.

“The more you experience together, the more you grow and the more you figure it out. It’s just about growing up,” said Jenner’s pal.