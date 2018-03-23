‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Blasts MTV For ‘Firing’ Farrah Abraham

'It's wrong,' he says.

Matt Baier is not on board with MTV’s alleged decision to fire Farrah Abraham from Teen Mom OG for working in the adult industry.

“I think it’s wrong,” Baier said on the Teen Mom Time podcast, according to a report by Pop Culture on March 22.

According to Baier, the former fiancé of Amber Portwood, Abraham shouldn’t have been kicked off the MTV reality show for doing something they previously were okay with. As he pointed out, Abraham was left off the cast of Teen Mom OG years ago after starring in a couple of sex tapes with porn star James Deen but ultimately, the network chose to re-hire her.

“It’s not like the porn was a new thing,” Baier explained.

Baier went on to say that if Abraham had been fired for treating her crew badly, he would be in agreement with MTV’s decision completely. However, to bring her back to increase ratings and then suddenly decide that they don’t approve of her lifestyle is wrong.

Baier also applauded Abraham for doing what she does and being open with her career.

During an episode of Teen Mom OG earlier this month, Abraham and her producer, Morgan J. Freeman, decided to go their separate ways after failing to come to an agreement when it came to Abraham’s career endeavors. Since then, rumors have been swirling in regards to Mackenzie McKee possibly serving as the replacement for Abraham on the show.

In response to the possibility of Teen Mom 3 star Mackenzie McKee joining Teen Mom OG in Farrah Abraham’s place, Matt Baier admitted to being skeptical and wondered how producers would continue with the show without one of the original girls. After all, “OG,” which stands for “original girls,” is included in the show’s title.

According to Baier, it would make more sense for MTV to replace Abraham with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans than McKee. After all, she’s been on the series since its start and is arguably just as controversial as Abraham.

Although many reports have said Abraham was fired from Teen Mom OG, Freeman didn’t say exactly that. Instead, he and Abraham sat down with one another and he informed her that he wouldn’t be moving forward with her on the show if she didn’t agree to walk away from her job in the adult industry. In turn, Abraham decided to walk away from MTV and stay focused on her other projects.