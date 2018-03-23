‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of March 26: Ridge Protects Quinn, Steffy Vs. Hope Bitter Catfight

Next week on 'B&B' the cops turn on Quinn as their prime suspect and Eric wonders if his wife shot Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 26-30 promise that everyone rallies around a shooting suspect while the shooting victim continues to behave like a villain. Rivals square off over a man they both love. An ex-wife pleads for compassion. Plus, one scoundrel steps up to defend a woman that he shouldn’t care about at all. It promises to be a hot week ahead. Here’s what to expect in the latest B&B spoilers for Monday, March 26 through Friday, March 30.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, March 26

As the week begins, Bold spoilers from SheKnows Soaps promise that attorney Carter Walton (Lawrence St. Victor) gets busy trying to get Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) out of jail. Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) won’t back down since it was the victim himself, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), that fingered Ridge as the trigger man. Of course, Ridge is innocent, but he suspects he knows who really shot Bill and is keeping that juicy tidbit to himself, but why?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) took to heart her recent confrontation with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Hope has feelings for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and acknowledges she may be subtly sabotaging his marriage to Steffy. Hope spends time with Liam and encourages him to reunite with Steffy and be a better man than Dollar Bill. Their chat has the opposite effect, and Liam finds himself drawn to Hope.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge's anger towards Bill grows with every new revelation he hears. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bwO477wzSE pic.twitter.com/Zlote9CwUQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 22, 2018

Bold Spoilers, Tuesday, March 27

On Tuesday, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) encourages the Forresters to support Ridge and help prove he’s innocent in Bill’s shooting. There’s sketchy behavior around the FC offices that make it look like Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) might have pulled the trigger. She was off her mental meds and was angry at Bill, but all signs point to another culprit that’s not a part of the regular contract cast. More will unfold on the who shot Bill mystery this week.

B&B spoilers reveal that Steffy is distraught that Bill named her dad, Ridge, as the shooter. Steffy asks Liam to do her a solid and get Bill to admit that Ridge didn’t shoot him. Forensics should discount the accusation since Bill’s back was to the shooter, but Bill can always lie and say he saw his nemesis. Liam is distracted, as Bold spoilers from Soap Central predict he can’t get Hope off his mind.

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, March 28

By midweek, B&B spoilers tease that Eric Forrester (John McCook) tells Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) that the LAPD arrested Ridge for shooting Bill. Quinn’s strange reaction to news of the arrest and the roster of potential suspects has Eric wondering whether his wife might have turned dark again. Quinn had a history of violence and was livid at Bill for disowning Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that fateful night. Is Quinn the perp?

It seems that Liam’s growing attraction to Hope won’t go unnoticed. Steffy sees that Hope is gaining traction with Liam and confronts her rival. Steffy accuses Hope once again of trying to ruin her marriage while pretending to be noble and honorable. Things turn nasty as Steffy tells Hope she’s a sneaky liar who’s out to destroy the family that her baby needs. Hope disagrees and says she’s not trying to wreck their already fractured marriage, but the truth is undeniable.

Distressed by Hope’s betrayal, Steffy furiously demands she make her intentions clear regarding Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/LUdXMlpV3o #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/QOUn6zHBKB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 22, 2018

Bold Spoilers, Thursday, March 29

As the week draws to a close, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Sanchez finally has Quinn in his crosshairs and shows up to Forrester Creations to grill her about the night Bill got shot. Quinn has no alibi since she left the Forrester mansion angry at Bill and supposedly drove around alone. The jewelry designer doesn’t like being the LAPD’s new target. Even if Eric doesn’t cover for her, it seems that she’s got another knight in shining armor waiting in the wings.

A frustrated Brooke shows up to the ICU to confront Bill about naming Ridge as the shooter. Soap Digest this week reports that Brooke is “on a mission” to get Ridge out of jail. Brooke says Bill accused Ridge so that he could punish her. She also lays into Bill about his disgusting behavior of sleeping with Steffy, wrecking Liam’s marriage, then proposing to his daughter-in-law. Will Bill back down off his accusation against Ridge or stick with the fib?

Who do you think is out to get Bill? Which suspect will be found guilty? Follow the whodunit to a shocking arrest next week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/44Q7q9FOy1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 15, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Friday, March 30

At the end of the week, Bold spoilers reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) goes to see Ridge in jail. Although these two have a rocky past, Thorne is committed to saving Ridge. Thorne encourages Ridge that they will exonerate him so that he can move on with his life. Steffy also visits her dad, and she and Thorne are stunned to learn he’s protecting someone, and they don’t like it. Who would Thorne protect and why? The answers are cryptic.

Steffy and Thorne are stunned that it’s Quinn that Ridge is protecting. Ridge seems certain that Quinn is the shooter, but he won’t throw her under the bus. Of course, Quinn could be totally innocent, and this is the work of Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown), who may have set up Quinn to get her out of the way. Sheila still wants to be Eric’s wife, and if Quinn is rotting in jail, that will clear the path for his awful ex to make her move.

Casting News And Spoilers For The Week Of April 2

In addition to Lawrence Saint-Victor’s return on Monday’s episode, Forrester Creations gets a new intern this week. Dance Moms triple threat Nia Sioux debuts as Forrester intern Emma on March 26. It seems that Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck) is off contract along with Courtney Hope and the rest of the Spectra. Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) is back for Sally’s exit, and soon the whole Spectra clan will head to New York to restart their fashion house.

If Caroline goes to jail for the shooting, Sally may soon be raising Thomas’ son with him. During the week of April 2 on B&B, Liam pushes Dollar Bill to make a decision he doesn’t want to face. This could be about exonerating Ridge or dealing with Steffy. Also, it seems that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt are ready to start making wedding plans, but is this in defiance of Bill or because he decided to back off and let them have their moment?

Watch CBS weekdays for new B&B episodes, and check back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.