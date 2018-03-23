Melissa McCarthy Stuns After 75-Lb Weight Loss From Ketogenic Diet In ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?’ Film Trailer

Once known as America's 'plus-size' comedic sweetheart, Melissa McCarthy is almost unrecognizable in a dark new movie drama's trailer.

Melissa McCarthy is known for her comedic talents in films such as Ghostbusters and Bridesmaids. But after losing a significant amount of weight, McCarthy is taking her acting skills in a different direction, moving from movie and television comedy into darkly dramatic films. In the wake of her career shift and weight loss, Melissa is almost unrecognizable in the film trailer for her new movie Can You Ever Forgive Me? and she’s already generating Oscar buzz, reported W Magazine.

Pointing out that Melissa has sought to expand her acting career by moving into the realm of film drama, the magazine offered a preview of the first such movie. Compared to the beaming, joking actress seen in her films before, McCarthy’s transformation is stunning.

“[Melissa McCarthy is] nearly unrecognizable in the first trailer for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a true crime story about Lee Israel, a failed writer who turned to forging letters from celebrities and more successful writers.”

The film shows Melissa’s character seeking to find a way to survive when she finds herself way behind on her rent with a sick cat. When her agent pushes her to seek options, McCarthy is shown at a bookstore informing the clerk that she came upon a “delightful signed letter.”

Can You Ever Forgive Me Shows Melissa McCarthy In A Dramatically Different Role

The clerk, however, takes a look at the letter signed by Fanny Brice and offers $75, noting that she could turn over more money for “better content.” Melissa’s character takes that tip and heads off to forge signed letters from celebrities.

Co-starring with Richard E. Grant, McCarthy portrays a writer who wanted to “be something more” than a criminal who describes her crime as “embellishing literary letters by prominent writers.” But the character has no regrets.

“I can’t say that I regret any of my actions. In many ways this has been the time of my life.”

Melissa, who also will be seen in another film drama with Tiffany Haddish, is turning heads with her transformation for the new biopic. McCarthy’s fans know her as a “talented actor, writer, and designer of an amazing plus-size line of women’s clothes,” pointed out Buzzfeed.

But in her new movie, Melissa takes those talents and transforms herself into a woman who gets caught up in a series of lies and can’t seem to escape from that tangled web of criminal acts. McCarthy’s new film will debut in movie theaters on October 19, 2018.

Melissa McCarthy Breaks Free From Label Of America’s Plus-Size Comedic Sweetheart

From performing in the sitcom Mike & Molly to joining Sandra Bullock for the comedy The Heat, Melissa has been labeled for years as “America’s Plus-Size Sweetheart,” pointed out the Guardian. McCarthy took that plus-size label and turned it into her own fashion line, Seven7, after she failed to find a designer who could provide her with Oscar-worthy plus-size styles.

For the past few years, Melissa has sought to put that “plus-size” label aside by gradually losing weight, pointed out E! News. McCarthy has been looking increasingly slim on the red carpet, and she’s shared that she has “truly stopped worrying about” her weight.

Melissa McCarthy has joined stars such as Kim Kardashian in following a keto diet, consisting of 80 percent fat, 15 percent protein, and 5 percent carbohydrates. Dan Steinberg / Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

A ketogenic diet (high in fat, with moderate protein and reduced carbohydrates) has been credited for McCarthy’s 75-pound weight loss, as the Inquisitr reported. Melissa also has turned to regular exercise to maintain her weight loss.

Hollywood Life reported that McCarthy ranks as one of last year’s biggest celebrity weight-loss success stories. Describing her low-carb food plan and exercise regime as “the best thing” that she has ever done, Melissa revealed that she feels “amazing” after losing 75 pounds.

But it’s not just McCarthy’s weight loss that’s generating so much buzz about her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me. Melissa is earning attention for taking the risk of experimenting with roles beyond what Slash Film labeled her usual “broad comedy” films.

In 2017, McCarthy took home an $18 million paycheck, ranking as Forbes fourth highest-paid actress last year. Melissa’s decision to take the role in the biographical film Can You Ever Forgive Me? is seen as her way of signaling that she’s prepared to take on more serious movie roles. And that decision is earning not just applause but an increasingly loud buzz about an Academy Award for the woman once known as America’s plus-size comedic sweetheart.