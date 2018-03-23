Was ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8 Reunion Canceled Due To ‘Crisis’? ‘Radar Online’ Weighs In

Production was reportedly canceled after two of the series' stars suddenly couldn't make it there on time.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast was reportedly set to film their Season 8 reunion special on Wednesday, March 21, in Los Angeles but unfortunately, they were instead faced with a crisis.

According to a report from Radar Online on March 22, both Kyle Richards and Andy Cohen, the host of the reunion special, were unable to fly into Los Angeles from New York City, where a massive nor’easter was wreaking havoc on the entire East Coast.

“Bad weather delayed them,” a source told the outlet, adding that producers allegedly decided to postpone the taping because of the storm.

The insider went on to say that during the time filming was set to take place on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion, Richards was enjoying the snow in the Big Apple and spending time with her friends. Meanwhile, as a source claimed the taping had been rescheduled for a date within the next 10 days, a spokesperson for Bravo TV told Radar Online that there was no accuracy to their report, as the Season 8 reunion has long been scheduled for an undisclosed date at the end of this month.

Radar Online went on to say that the cast of the reality series had allegedly been busy “sharpening their claws” before producers suddenly canceled production due to Richards and Cohen’s inability to get to town.

“Tensions are running high,” a source said.

While the eighth season of the show included tons of fun moments between the women, including trips to Tokyo and Berlin, it also included many altercations between the ladies.

Though the first half of the eighth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was quite light, things have taken a major turn for the worse between the likes of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Erika Girardi, and the majority of the rest of the cast has found themselves caught in the middle.

Dorit Kemsley is also at odds with Mellencamp Arroyave, who joined the series’ cast last year, and reportedly told production that she’s “ready to go after” her and Richards, who grew close to the newbie during filming.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.