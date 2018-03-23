NBA Rumors: Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram Would Attract Free Agents For Lakers, Channing Frye Tells ‘OC Register’

Lakers veteran forward Channing Frye told the 'OC Register' that Los Angeles would be an appealing place for free agents this summer because of their young core.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to make a huge splash in free agency this summer after creating cap space for two max-level superstars. Veteran forward Channing Frye believes the Lakers have a great shot at acquiring top free agents in the offseason despite the fact that Los Angeles is likely to miss the playoffs for the fifth straight season.

LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Paul George of the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to get a pitch from the Lakers in the offseason. Frye likes the chances of the Lakers, telling the Orange County Register that their young players like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Kyle Kuzma would attract free agents in the offseason.

Frye said that most free agents would look for a stable team with a great culture, and a place where they could get a good chance of winning a title. The 34-year-old forward, who was traded to Los Angeles from the Cavaliers before the trade deadline, believes that the Lakers have those qualities.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of guys this summer who want to play with Lonzo and Kuz and Brandon and guys that they have here and just build from that,” Frye said. “This is a pretty appealing place.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Frye will also become a free agent this summer, and it remains to be seen if he will get a new deal from the Lakers. But if given a chance, the former Arizona standout said that he would help the Lakers recruit free agents. He also said that he would be happy to talk to James when he becomes available. Frye developed a strong relationship with James during their time together in Cleveland.

The Lakers also need to deal with their own free agents such as Isaiah Thomas and Julius Randle. Thomas will be free to sign elsewhere, while Randle will be a restricted free agent. The Lakers have the rights to match offer sheets for Randle to keep him in Los Angeles.

Earlier this year, the Lakers were expected to let Randle walk away to keep their cap room for two max-level superstars. However, the former Kentucky standout is making a case for a new deal in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old forward is averaging 21.6 points and 10.1 rebounds since the All-Star break.

Gabe Zaldivar of Forbes believes that the Lakers should keep Randle, and sign one superstar this summer if they cannot make a room for two. In Thomas’ case, Zaldivar said that Los Angeles should just let him walk away to avoid derailing their current progress unless the two-time All-Star is willing to sign a one-year deal.