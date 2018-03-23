NFL Rumors: Patriots And Raiders Could Use A Veteran Backup Like Johnny Manziel, Per ‘FanSided’

Could the Patriots and Raiders be interested in Johnny Manziel?

Could Johnny Manziel find his way back into the NFL? Well, according to Brad Berreman of FanSided, teams like the New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, and Detroit Lions could take a strong look at him after the 2018 NFL Draft.

At the University of San Diego’s Pro Day, Manziel worked out with Toreros’ receiver Justin Priest and tight end Ross Dwelley. According to Adam Schefter, Manziel attempted 40 passes and missed on only two. In what was just a “let’s see what he got day” may have turned into a “let’s bring him in” type of performance.

There were 12 teams on hand to see Manziel throw and out of those 12 teams, the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and New York Giants have desires to draft a quarterback early on. What that does is possibly open the door for Manziel to get back into the NFL. There has been speculation that Manziel will either play in the CFL or join the newly-formed XFL or Alliance of American Football league. However, a strong day like he had on Thursday could be the beginning of a return for “Johnny Football.”

Manziel to the Patriots or any team for that matter may seem like a longshot but never underestimate Bill Belichick or Jon Gruden. The issue with Manziel was never his play, but more of his attitude and off-the-field behavior. After getting his life back in order, Manziel could be ready to resume his playing career.

Johnny Manziel threw today at the University of Sam Diego.

12 teams in attendance.

38 attempts.

2 misses.

Light rain.

Strong day say those in attendance. pic.twitter.com/A8NAtSO5In — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 22, 2018

The Patriots could use a veteran behind Tom Brady and the same goes for Derek Carr and Matthew Stafford. Berreman didn’t say that Manziel will start, he just mentioned that Manziel could compete for a spot on a team’s depth chart. A year ago, the thought of Manziel in the NFL was seen as crazy thinking but after watching him throw, scouts are convinced he still can play at the highest level.

Whether or not the Patriots, Raiders, or Lions offer him a shot remains to be seen, but Manziel put his best foot forward Thursday in San Diego.