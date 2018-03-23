Two Of Donald Trump’s Alleged Affair Partners Say He Compared Them To ‘Beautiful’ Ivanka

President Trump has supposedly made several alarming comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s appearance over the years. However, the comments about Ivanka’s beauty are coming from two individuals claiming to be sexual partners of Trump.

Former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who alleges that she had an affair with Trump, said that the 71-year-old once told her she was “beautiful” like his daughter, per a CNN report.

This allegation comes after adult actress Stormy Daniels made a similar claim in an interview with Intouch Weekly about her alleged affair with Trump.

Stefanie Clifford, who goes by the stage name Stormy Daniels, told the publication the following.

“He once told me that I was someone to be reckoned with, beautiful and smart just like his daughter.”

Trump has been reportedly quoted more than once about the possibility of dating Ivanka if she was not his daughter. In a 2015 Rolling Stone interview, the writer notes the following exchange with Donald Trump.

“After I met Ivanka and praised her to her father, he said, ‘Yeah, she’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I weren’t happily married and, ya know, her father…'”

Trump appeared with his daughter on The View in 2006 to promote the third season of The Apprentice. As part of a response to a question about how he would react if Ivanka posed for Playboy magazine, Trump said the following.

“I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

Donald Trump’s jokes about dating his daughter and bragging about her body have been described as unsettling by the Independent before the remarks from two of his alleged affair partners stating that he compared their looks to his daughter.

Trump told McDougal that she was beautiful like Ivanka pic.twitter.com/z4jTuv0QD1 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 23, 2018

Karen McDougal alleges that Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen colluded with American Media, Inc., which publishes the National Enquirer, to trick her into signing a non-disclosure agreement.

Stormy Daniels seeks Trump Organization documents related to payouthttps://t.co/d7VIHMCIP7 pic.twitter.com/S1oSiziv5Q — POLITICO (@politico) March 22, 2018

McDougal claims that the media company prevented her from speaking publicly about Trump, and former lawyer Keith Davidson did not inform her about the details of the agreement.

Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen created a shell company to sign an NDA with Stormy Daniels. The adult actress is also suing to void the agreement since Trump did not personally sign it.

Both Daniels and McDougal have spoken about the affair publicly. Trump has remained relatively silent on Twitter about the alleged affairs, only previously claiming not to know the women.

Daniels alleges that she has received physical threats to remain silent on the allegations. CBS will air a 60 Minutes interview with Daniels this Sunday.