Chris Evans Hints Captain America Will Die In ‘Avengers: Infinity War,’ Says He’s Done With Marvel Movies

The hunk actor seemingly confirmed that his famous superhero character will meet his demise in the upcoming 'Avengers' movie, 'The New York Times' reported.

Looks like Captain America will be hanging his shield up for good and Chris Evans himself is hinting about it. The actor, who has played the famous role since 2011, is reportedly “done” with the character and the Avengers franchise.

In a recent report by The New York Times, it was revealed that the 36-year-old actor expressed his intention to step away from his Captain America role after the fourth Avengers installment.

Apparently, Evans has no plans to return to the hit franchise after Avengers: Infinity War and its still-untitled sequel in 2019. The actor has already shot the sequel as Captain America but is set to do reshoots in fall, which could be the last time he will don the iconic suit.

He also told the outlet that it’s better to “get off the train before they push you off it.”

This is not the first time that Evans opened up about his plans to leave the Marvel universe. Last June, the actor revealed that his contract was actually up after Avengers: Infinity Wars.

However, he signed for one more movie after it was divided into two parts. Evans cited the fact that the upcoming installment had so many characters, making it reasonable to be a two-parter, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Chris Evans is allegedly “done” with Marvel movies. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

In 2014, Evans also stated that he was hoping to shift from acting into directing. Apparently, he has always wanted to direct, but his hectic schedule as an actor made it quite challenging for him to do so.

Aside from Captain America, there has been much speculation that Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will soon depart from the franchise. Downey Jr. and Hemsworth have spoken about their eventual exits from the series as well.

‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is set to premiere on April 27. Jesse Grant / Getty Images

Avengers: Infinity War is slated to premiere on April 27. Fans can expect to see a star-studded cast, including Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), and other major actors from the last decade of Marvel movies.

Meanwhile, Evans is set to appear alongside Greg Kinnear and Sir Ben Kingsley in The Red Sea Diving Resort later this year. The drama is about evacuating Jewish refugees out of Africa to Israel in the ’80s.