Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Legal Team Of ‘Thuggish Behavior,’ Reports ‘CNN’

Daniels' attorney said that the adult entertainer was 'physically threatened.'

Stormy Daniels made headlines a few months ago when she spilled the beans about her alleged affair with the United States President Donald Trump. The adult film star is determined to pursue the POTUS, but it looks like she has gotten herself into trouble as the president is also firm to silence her. However, her lawyer is ready to defend her and even accused the president’s legal team of “engaging in thuggish behavior.”

On March 22, Michael Avenatti told Chris Cuomo of CNN’s New Day that the president threatened Stormy Daniels, suing her for more than $20 million because she revealed their affair. He said that he doesn’t think it has ever happened in the United States history before. He also accused the legal team of Donald Trump, which is led by Michael Cohen of “engaging in thuggish behavior, threats, intimidation, and hiding the money trail.”

According to Avenatti, Stormy Daniels was “physically threatened” in an attempt to put an end to her revelations about her alleged affair with Trump. However, the lawyer did not further elaborate or give any details about it. He went on to say that they will make sure Americans will know the truth about the affair.

“Now we have a sitting U.S. president, Chris, who is threatening to sue a private citizen for over $20 million for talking about their relationship. It’s remarkable. I don’t think it’s ever occurred in the history of the United States.”

Although Michael Cohen and the White House have denied these allegations, there are people who believe that Stormy Daniels is telling the truth. According to an article published by the Wall Street Journal, the adult entertainer was reportedly paid $130,000 by Trump’s team in October 2016 to deny the affair. Last week, the president’s legal team filed a lawsuit against her for violating a nondisclosure agreement “as many as 20 times.” She could owe as much as $20 million for this.

While Donald Trump’s camp denied these claims, In Touch Weekly released a 2011 full interview with Stormy Daniels, where she detailed the incident. According to the adult film star, the affair happened in 2006, almost four months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron. In the interview, she revealed that she first thought they were only having a dinner. However, she was allegedly instructed to come up to Trump’s hotel room.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Gregory Clifford, 38, is slated to make an appearance on CBS’s 60 Minutes this weekend.